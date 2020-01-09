Schneider Electric opens 10th Go Green Competition

Schneider Electric opens its annual idea-generation competition for students.

Applicants must come up with ideas related to any of the four business case challenges: Sustainability & Access to Energy, Buildings of the Future, Plants of the Future, or Grids of the Future

Participants can get a chance to win a trip to Schneider Electric Innovation Summit in Las Vegas.

Schneider Electric (SE), the global leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, is on the lookout for the next bold ideas to solve some of the most critical issues within the sustainable energy sector for the 2020 edition of Go Green, its annual competition for students.

Now on its 10th run this year, Go Green is SE’s global platform to empower students to come up with solutions that will shape the future of the energy industry.

Go Green 2020 is open to students pursuing their Master’s degrees or at least on their sophomore year of their Bachelor’s degrees. Interested applicants are required to form a pair to join, and must meet the following criteria:

Only students of Engineering, Business, Computer Science, Mathematics and Sciences are eligible.

In line with SE’s Diversity & Inclusion philosophy, at least one team member must be female.

Teams must be proficient in English, as the Grand Finale pitch will be presented in English.

To enter, teams must register at https://gogreen.se.com/ and upload a 10-slide PowerPoint presentation stating their objectives and original ideas related to any of the SE’s four business case challenges: Sustainability & Access to Energy, Buildings of the Future, Plants of the Future, or Grids of the Future. Entries must be submitted by February 16, 2020.

The winning team will be announced on March 13, 2020 and will represent the country in the regional finals. Delegates will also receive mentorship from Schneider Electric experts to polish their proposals. Selected teams will be invited to a fully sponsored trip to the Schneider Electric Innovation Summit in Las Vegas to pitch for the Grand Prize.

The Philippines has placed strongly in Go Green. In 2013, Ateneo De Manila University students Lorenz Ray Payonga and Alyssa Tricia Vintola were crowned World Champions. Their entry, Oscillohump, an alternative energy solution to harvest energy from road humps addressing road safety, energy efficiency and cost efficiency, bested 25 other teams from around the world. The pair was also the first Go Green Champions from Asia. In 2015, a team from Polytechnic University of the Philippines won third place in the Global Finals in Paris, France while in 2019, a team from Ateneo de Manila University reached the Global Finals in Barcelona, Spain.