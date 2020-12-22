Sanitary Care Products Asia, Inc. celebrates a “Pascong Pinoy”

2020 has been a challenging time for the Filipino people. With the lockdown extending beyond the initial 6 months, multiple businesses were affected and millions displaced from their jobs. The last agenda on anyone’s minds is celebrating the holidays as we approach the pandemic’s first anniversary.

And yet, Sanitary Care Products Asia, Inc. (SCPA) saw God’s covering upon their company from COVID-19’s economic and social effects throughout the year. As a response to His goodness, the management decided to push through with their annual Christmas party through virtual means! The goal was to inspire employees to share their blessings with their families and those in greater need.

As their way of gratitude and in line with their first-ever virtual Christmas party, SCPA commissioned local recording artist, DJ, and producer Silverfilter to write the company’s very own holiday theme song – “Pasco”.

Marketing Director Lea Sio-Pacis shared a bit about the conceptualization. “When we were creating the song, our inspirations were local TV station IDs broadcast over the holidays, SCPA’s purpose of providing Filipinos with high-quality hygiene products, and our core values of Service, Christ-Centered Principles, Passion, and Accountability. Because of the Christmas theme, it was very organic for the focus to be on our Lord Jesus Christ while also referring to SCPA’s continued service following Christ’s example.” With those ideas in mind, Silverfilter proceeded with writing and arranging.

To mark this historic occasion, SCPA’s holiday theme song was the driving force behind the Christmas party’s music video competition. Each SCPA branch interpreted “Pasco” by highlighting Pinoy culture, our collective struggle, and our hope in the Lord through distinct, creative visuals.

SCPA are happy to share with you one entry each from SCPA’s Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao branches!

SCPA Luzon:

SCPA Visayas:

SCPA Mindanao: