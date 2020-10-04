Second Set from Demon Slayer Manga UT Collection Now Available

Global apparel retailer UNIQLO brings out the second part of a two-set collection that celebrates the wildly popular Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga series. The collection offers something for people of all ages in capturing the essence of this series, which is wildly popular among young teens.

The second set of UTs from the collection includes designs showcasing main protagonist from the television anime Tanjiro Kamada as well as other key characters, such as the powerful sword masters known as the Hashira.

The collection also features anime illustrations of key characters from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train, which is set for release in Japan on October 16. Included this time are kids’ UTs for family outfit coordination during summer, as well as pocketable bags, towels, and other accessories featuring such characters as Tanjiro Kamada, his traveling companion Zenitsu Agatsuma, and Giyu Tomioka, a prominent Hashira.

UTs (UNIQLO T-shirt) offer an array of authentic pop culture and art graphics from around the world that allow the wearer to express their individuality. This latest collection is hoped to bring fun and enjoyment for the whole family.