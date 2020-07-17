Recreate your Serenitea experience at home with Serenitea DIY Home Kits

With the COVID-19 pandemic looming above us, most have been forced to adjust to the new normal. Social distancing is one of the ways we can prevent the spread of the disease, thus majority are still choosing to remain home.

In order to cater to milk tea aficionados who prefer to stay home, Philippine milk tea brand Serenitea has come up with Serenitea Express. Serenitea Express is a line of instant drink mixes which lets one recreate the Serenitea experience at home.

Given the limited number of open stores during the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) period, Serenitea could not cater to the milk tea cravings of loyal customers and milk tea lovers. Thus Serenitea has decided to launch Serenitea Express, now officially known as the Serenitea DIY (Do-It-Yourself) Home Kits. Everyone can now enjoy their favorite milk teas without leaving the house.

Serenitea DIY Home Kits are available via Serenitea stores, online ordering, third party deliveries (Happy Move), and pabili services (Joyride), etc. Serenitea has also tapped the two most popular online shopping platforms — Lazada and Shopee.

Shopee: https://shopee.ph/helloserenitea

Lazada: https://www.lazada.com.ph/shop/serenitea-kitchen

There are 8 bundle sets with combinations of sinkers to match your preferences. Each instant mix sachet is equivalent to one 16oz serving and can be served either hot or cold. One kit can

make approximately 15 cups. Instructions on how to prepare the drinks and sinkers are also included in the kits.

Price List:

Okinawa 3 in 1 (15 sachets) P699

Okinawa 3 in 1 (15 sachets) + Egg Pudding (1kg.) P1,299

Okinawa 3 in 1 (15 sachets) + Panna Cotta (1kg) P 1,199

Okinawa 3 in 1 (15 sachets) + Pearl (2 packs of 500 grams) P1,099

Taro Powder (1kg.) + Okinawa 3 in 1 (15 sachets) – P1,299

Taro Powder (1kg) + Egg Pudding (1kg) – P1,299

Taro Powder (1kg) + Panna Cotta (1kg) – P1,199

Taro Powder (1kg) + Pearl (2 packs of 500 grams) – P1,099

With the Serenitea DIY Home Kits, everyone can enjoy the Serenitea experience at the comforts of their own home and have fun making their favorite drinks with the family.

Bonus: With a minimum single receipt purchase of P700, customers can get a free limited-edition

#SereniteaXPacMan reusable tumbler until August 15, 2020.

