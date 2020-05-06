Shangri-La Plaza celebrates Mother’s Day safely with #SlayAtHomeMom

Spending more time with mom at home has nurtured our appreciation for her and everything she does. And for those who are bravely serving at the front lines, missing her warm and comforting presence to get through the daily grind. Whether mom is close by or not, she should feel all the love she deserves on a day just for her.

Shangri-La Plaza is helping everyone celebrate Mother’s Day online with Slay at Home Mom, a special promotion to honor the most important women in our lives.

From May 6 to 9, the Shang invites everyone to come up with appreciation posts about their moms. Just post 2 photos side-by-side, one showing your mom and her usual self at home and another with her all dressed and made up. Write about how much you love your mom, expressing your gratitude for everything she’s done for you.

Tag @shangrilaplazaofficial, keep your post public, and add the hashtags #SlayAtHomeMom and #CelebrateMomAtShang. The three best posts are set to win exciting prizes from Beauty Buffet. Winners will be announced on May 10, and prizes are to be claimed at the Beauty Buffet store once the Shang re-opens.

Give mom the wonderful Mother’s Day she deserves! #CelebrateMomAtShang with the touching gift of gratitude and treats that make her feel beautiful.