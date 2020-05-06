Shangri-La Plaza celebrates Mother’s Day safely with #SlayAtHomeMom

0 comment

Spending more time with mom at home has nurtured our appreciation for her and everything she does. And for those who are bravely serving at the front lines, missing her warm and comforting presence to get through the daily grind. Whether mom is close by or not, she should feel all the love she deserves on a day just for her.

Shangri-La Plaza is helping everyone celebrate Mother’s Day online with Slay at Home Mom, a special promotion to honor the most important women in our lives.

From May 6 to 9, the Shang invites everyone to come up with appreciation posts about their moms. Just post 2 photos side-by-side, one showing your mom and her usual self at home and another with her all dressed and made up. Write about how much you love your mom, expressing your gratitude for everything she’s done for you.

Tag @shangrilaplazaofficial, keep your post public, and add the hashtags #SlayAtHomeMom and #CelebrateMomAtShang. The three best posts are set to win exciting prizes from Beauty Buffet. Winners will be announced on May 10, and prizes are to be claimed at the Beauty Buffet store once the Shang re-opens.

Give mom the wonderful Mother’s Day she deserves! #CelebrateMomAtShang with the touching gift of gratitude and treats that make her feel beautiful.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Spotify launches music and podcast playlist to get you ready get you ready to watch “The Last Dance”

Team Orange 0 comments
In partnership with ESPN and Netflix, Spotify launched two curated playlists tied to the wildly popular new docuseries, The Last Dance, which chronicles Michael Jordan and the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls.…

AXA Philippines | 6 newborn care tips during quarantine that you need to know

Team Orange 0 comments Health
Being a new mom is a big milestone and having a baby brings happiness beyond measure. However, if you gave birth to your first child recently, things might be a bit different for…

Santé Barley TriTeam represents biggest Philippine team contingent at Vega IRONMAN World Championship

Team Orange 0 comments Health
Santé Barley TriTeam, the official triathlon team of Santé, takes on another exciting challenge as its members officially qualify for this year’s Vega IRONMAN World Championship in Kona, Hawaii, USA,…

Cardinal Cakes lets you continue celebrating life amid health crisis

Team Orange 0 comments Food & Beverage
Living life is about celebrating the special moments. Let’s continue honoring our happy occasions in fun and extraordinary ways at home. Cardinal Cakes brings us back to those carefree days,…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone