Shangri-La Plaza celebrates Filipino food culture with culinary online series

With food being such a central part of Philippine culture, Shangri-La Plaza is celebrating Filipino Food Month by bringing Philippines on a Plate, a series of online talks for everyone to enjoy at home through its official Facebook page.

In partnership with the Philippine Culinary Heritage Movement and Slow Food Youth Network Philippines, the series culls Filipino farmers, culinary historians, chefs, and gastronomic experts to dive deep into local food cultivation and preservation initiatives that can help transform the local eating landscape.

Catch the line-up of speakers every 5:00 PM at www.facebook.com/shangrilaplazaofficial including Chef Giney Villar on April 17 as he discusses the chef’s role as a repository of heirloom recipes and ingredients. On April 20, Jet Ong Mata, CEO and co-founder of seafood company Balangay’s Best, takes up the importance of sustainable fishing.

Popular Chef Rolando Laudico gives an exciting cooking demo on April 21, while Harold Bueno, Program Head of Hotel and Restaurant Management Department of the Institute of Tourism and Hotel Management in Far Eastern University-Manila, takes on the Filipino youth’s role in the development of Filipino food on April 22. Chef, TV host, and author Sharwin Tee examines the Filipino-Chinese culinary tradition on April 23.

Dr. Fernando Zialcita, head of the Cultural Heritage Studies Program at the Department of Sociology and Anthropology at the Loyola Schools, Ateneo de Manila University, talks about the global connection of Filipino cuisine on April 27. On April 28, food historian Louella Alix immerses audiences in Cebu’s culinary heritage.

April 29 sees Pacita Juan, founder of the Figaro Coffee Company, giving a crash course on Philippine coffee. Finally on April 30, Chef Jam Melchor, also the founder of the Philippine Cultural Heritage Movement, wraps up the series of talks with a discussion on the importance of culinary preservation in the Philippines.

With so many interesting talks to stream, it’s easy to #KnowBetterDoBetter this Filipino Food Month. Appreciate and celebrate Philippine cuisine by tuning in to Shang’s Facebook page this April!