Marco Polo Ortigas Manila | Share kindness with Lung Hin’s Celestial Treasures

Kindness in all its forms springs at a time when the world faces its new reality. Marco Polo Ortigas Manila espouses a renewed sense of community through meaningful acts of kindness and sharing well wishes.

In the spirit of togetherness and in celebration of the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival, award-winning authentic Cantonese restaurant Lung Hin presents traditional premium mooncakes that may be shared with loved ones and dear colleagues. Next to the Lunar New Year as the most celebrated event in the Chinese calendar, the Mid-Autumn Festival came from the rich history of the moon goddess. It is believed that harmony and prosperity arise during this day, thus the tradition of giving gratitude takes place.

Lung Hin’s first-class mooncakes are available individually at PHP 798, in boxes of four (4) pieces at Php 2,888, and boxes of six (6) pieces at PHP 3,888. A special Limited Edition Treasure Chest of four (4) pieces is also available for PHP2,888. Featured flavours for the year are red bean with double egg yolks, red lotus with double egg yolks, white lotus with double egg yolks, and mixed nuts.

Marco Polo Ortigas Manila also offers guests an option to place their orders ahead of the Mid-Autumn Festival in October. Until 4 September 2020, guests may enjoy 15% savings on orders of at least 20 Boxes of Four or Boxes of Six.

For more information about Celestial Treasures and Lung Hin, please contact (632) 7720-7777 or email lunghin.mnl@marcopolohotels.com.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

