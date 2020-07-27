Sheraton Manila Bay embraces “New Normal” with enhanced cleaning protocol and safety measures

As the tourism industry face an unprecedented time, Sheraton Manila Bay redefines what service means as it enhanced its sanitation and hygiene measures in line with Marriott’s Commitment to Clean.

Sheraton Manila Bay affirms that guests’ health and well-being are paramount thus travelers are assured of a safe and secure environment when staying at the hotel. Consisting of in-house and outside experts in food and water safety, hygiene and infection prevention, and hotel operations, Sheraton Manila Bay have enforced social distancing measures, deeply sanitizing all guest rooms and high-touch areas, and efficiently utilized technology to provide a touch-less and seamless services.

In preparation to the “new normal”, Sheraton Manila Bay has implemented cleanliness and operational protocol that have been audited in accordance to Marriott “Commitment to Clean” standard. Starting from the transportation service where guests can self-sanitize on board and navigate a digital service directory thru QR using our high-speed internet while on transit. Protective barriers are also in placed on all vehicles. Upon arrival, the hotel conduct temperature screening on all entry points. Foot Disinfecting Mat and hand sanitizing stations are also placed on public areas around the hotel. Guests are required to accomplish a Health Declaration Form and meet standard health requirement prior entry.

The hotel also enhanced its cleaning protocols and disinfect every space, especially in high-traffic areas like restrooms, elevators, and escalators. Reinforced social distancing measures are also implemented through visible social distancing markers and reminder signage. Moreover, the hotel reduced allowable capacities in spaces, increasing distance between furniture and managing queuing areas.

Every guest room is thoroughly cleaned and disinfected between each guest stay. The hotel also provide surface disinfecting wipes and face mask on every room. Paper collateral are minimized and digital platforms are provided to reduce unnecessary contact. Marriott Bonvoy members can use the Marriott Bonvoy App to take advantage of contactless options, including Mobile Check-In/Check-out, Mobile Key, Mobile Dining, eFolio delivery and Mobile Guest Requests/Chat.

Sheraton Manila Bay also redesigned its food and beverage station set-up to include protective barriers and contactless food options. Utensils are sanitized and sealed and menus are available digitally thru scannable QR codes. Its food-to-go gourmet offerings were also made available for those staying at home but wished to indulge in five-star gastronomic delights.

All associates are trained about safety and health procedures and are geared with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) such as Face Coverings, Gloves in accordance to local government regulations.

Indeed, travel has the power to connect us, to enrich our lives and to inspire us. The measures the Sheraton Manila Bay team are taking are part of their unwavering commitment to delivering on the promise of good travel while complying with local regulations to make everyone feel comfortable during their stay. Learn more about Marriott’s Commitment to Clean at clean.marriott.com.

Sheraton Manila Bay is located at M. Adriatico cor. Gen. Malvar Streets, Malate, Manila. Like us on Facebook and Instagram @sheratonmanilabay and Twitter at @sheratonmnlbay. For more information, please call +632 5318 0788 or reservations.manilabay@sheraton.com.