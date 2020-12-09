Shop via SM Malls Online mobile app and get free shipping this December!

SM has once again elevated the retail experience of its customers by making shopping even more convenient and seamless with the launch of the new SM Malls Online Beta app.

Launched just in time for the Christmas shopping rush, the new SM Malls Online Beta app, available for download via the App Store or Google Play store, allows shoppers to purchase all their gifts, decorations, and other Holiday essentials, hassle-free.

With only a few taps away, the SM Malls Online Beta app allows you to shop from your favorite brands ranging from fashion and cosmetics to homeware and gadgets. Moreover, you can add-to-cart multiple items across multiple shops and have it all delivered to you the “Next Day” with just one delivery fee,

saving you time and costs!

As an added Christmas treat, customers who use the app will enjoy unlimited free shipping from December 1 to 31 for every minimum purchase worth Php 500!

“Due to the pandemic and the community quarantine, SM has been working hard to deliver an omnichannel experience to our customers. This new app strengthens our offerings to Filipinos in this unprecedented situation as it provides them with another platform where they will be able to get their essentials safely and conveniently, bringing the SM malling experience in the comforts of their homes,” said SM Supermalls president Steven Tan.

Shopping online with SM Malls Online Beta app is easy! First, just download the app via the App or Google Play Store, then create an account and register. Next, simply type in your delivery address location, select your preferred participating mall and you can now begin shopping.

Shoppers can explore featured items from SM City North EDSA, and SM Megamall and SM Mall of Asia soon. Once you find your desired items, tap, “Add to Cart,” and select, “Next Day Delivery.” You will then receive an order confirmation via e-mail from SM Malls Online reflecting the summary of order and payment.

In case you have concerns about the products that were delivered to you, no need to worry because the SM Malls Online Beta app can help address returns and other requests seamlessly at the malls with strict safety protocols in place.

The free delivery promo for December only applies to orders with a maximum weight of 20KG and with adelivery address within 10 km from the selected mall. Food items and drinks are also not included in the promo. Orders made after 7:00 PM daily cut-off will automatically be delivered the following day. For transactions that do not meet the minimum purchase requirement, the Standard Next Day Delivery Rate

is ₱69.00.

For more information, visit www.smmallsonline.com or follow @smmallsonline on all social media

platforms.