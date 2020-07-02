SKYcable and SKY Fiber continue to operate

SKY Cable Corporation today said that its SKYcable and SKY Fiber services continue to operate and serve its subscribers nationwide, as they are not covered by the cease and desist order issued by the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC).

“We wish to reiterate our assurance to our cable and broadband subscribers that they will continue to enjoy our services,” James Dumlao, SKY head of Programming said.

The company issued the clarification as confusion arose among subscribers as news of the National Telecommunications Commission’s issuance of a cease and desist order stopping the operations of its direct broadcast satellite service, SKYdirect, spread.

In a statement, SKY appealed to the NTC “to extend the same privilege given in the past to other companies whose franchises have expired but are currently pending in Congress to continue its operations until a resolution is passed.”

SKY also assured its subscribers that it will seek available legal remedies so that it could bring back SKYdirect’s service.

The company stressed that it will attend to the concerns of subscribers, including the refund of unconsumed prepaid loads as well as advance postpaid payments, in compliance with the order.