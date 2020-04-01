SM distributes PPEs and medical supplies to over 50 hospitals nationwide

Through SM Foundation, SM is donating over PhP 170 million towards the fight against COVID-19, surpassing its initial allocation of PhP 100 million, to help ensure:

Healthcare workers in hospitals nationwide are armored with personal protective equipment (PPEs) – full protective suits (including for ICU use), face shields, gloves, N95 masks, surgical masks, goggles, and including raincoats as requested by some hospitals as back-up alternatives.

SM delivered PPEs to AFP personnel

Testing is made more widely available, by supporting and donating the local Manila Healthtek test kits developed by the UP-NIH team (upon DOH approval), providing the testing needs of RITM, and donating FDA-approved PCR kits sourced from Korea.

Providing ICU-grade ventilators to help hospitals manage patients with severe cases.

SM delivered medical supplies and ventilators to PGH

Among the hospitals that received PPE donations as of March 27, 2020 are the following designated COVID hospitals:

  • University of the Philippines PGH
  • Lung Center of the Philippines
  • Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital

Major Government Hospitals:

  • Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM)
  • National Kidney and Transplant Institute
  • San Lazaro Hospital
    o East Avenue Medical Center
  • Jose Reyes Memorial Medical Center
  • Philippine Heart Center
  • National Children’s Hospital
  • Rizal Medical Center

Other hospitals include, Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital, Chinese General Hospital, University of the East Ramon Magsaysay (UERM) Memorial Medical Center, Manila Doctors Hospital, University of Sto. Tomas Hospital, Makati Medical Center, The Medical City, Ospital mg Muntinlupa, and more.

PGH executive director Dr. Gam Legaspi receiving the first batch of ICU-grade ventilators from SM

Several shipments of PPEs are also on their way to provincial hospitals nationwide, including Rizal, Pampanga, Bataan, Quezon, Pangasinan, Catanduanes, Cebu, Iloilo, Samar, Tacloban, Surigao del Sur, Cagayan de Oro, Davao, Marawi, Zamboanga, and more.

SM has committed to be of service to the Filipino public, its hospitals, and its government, in ensuring that we all contain and overcome the COVID-19 crisis together.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

