SM distributes PPEs and medical supplies to over 50 hospitals nationwide

Through SM Foundation, SM is donating over PhP 170 million towards the fight against COVID-19, surpassing its initial allocation of PhP 100 million, to help ensure:

Healthcare workers in hospitals nationwide are armored with personal protective equipment (PPEs) – full protective suits (including for ICU use), face shields, gloves, N95 masks, surgical masks, goggles, and including raincoats as requested by some hospitals as back-up alternatives.

Testing is made more widely available, by supporting and donating the local Manila Healthtek test kits developed by the UP-NIH team (upon DOH approval), providing the testing needs of RITM, and donating FDA-approved PCR kits sourced from Korea.

Providing ICU-grade ventilators to help hospitals manage patients with severe cases.

Among the hospitals that received PPE donations as of March 27, 2020 are the following designated COVID hospitals:

University of the Philippines PGH

Lung Center of the Philippines

Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital

Major Government Hospitals:

Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM)

National Kidney and Transplant Institute

San Lazaro Hospital

o East Avenue Medical Center

Jose Reyes Memorial Medical Center

Philippine Heart Center

National Children’s Hospital

Rizal Medical Center

Other hospitals include, Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital, Chinese General Hospital, University of the East Ramon Magsaysay (UERM) Memorial Medical Center, Manila Doctors Hospital, University of Sto. Tomas Hospital, Makati Medical Center, The Medical City, Ospital mg Muntinlupa, and more.

Several shipments of PPEs are also on their way to provincial hospitals nationwide, including Rizal, Pampanga, Bataan, Quezon, Pangasinan, Catanduanes, Cebu, Iloilo, Samar, Tacloban, Surigao del Sur, Cagayan de Oro, Davao, Marawi, Zamboanga, and more.

SM has committed to be of service to the Filipino public, its hospitals, and its government, in ensuring that we all contain and overcome the COVID-19 crisis together.