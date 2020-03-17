SM Group allocates Php100M towards COVID-19 outbreak support

The SM Group has allocated Php100M towards COVID-19 outbreak support to Philippine General Hospital (PGH), Research Institute for Tropical Management (RITM), and other government hospitals.

To ensure the safety of medical frontliners, SM is bringing in personal protective equipment (PPE) – face masks, gowns, visors, hoods, gloves, and shoe covers, as well as urgent medical supplies to help government hospitals who badly need them,” said SM Prime’s Hans Sy.

Assistance has also been extended to PGH and RITM for their urgent needs and for improving their laboratory testing capacity. SM has also allocated PPEs and medical supplies to the UP Medical Foundation Inc. to reach a wider network of hospitals.

To improve availability of tests, SM has reached out to Manila Healthtek Inc. to distribute 20,000 tests for free to government hospitals, once approved for use.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

