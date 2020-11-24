Watch Billie Eilish, Sam Smith, Harry Styles, Dua Lipa, Shawn Mendez, Doja Cat and more at GigaFest.Smart

Mobile services provider Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) is pulling out all the stops to give Filipinos a giga-sized Christmas celebration as it brings the highly anticipated 2020 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball to subscribers through an exclusive livestream on the GigaFest.Smart portal on December 11, Friday, at 10 a.m. (Philippine Time).

Taking the stage at the 2020 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball are some of today’s chart-topping and award-winning artists including Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, Lewis Capaldi, Sam Smith, and Shawn Mendes, who will perform their hits as well as never-before-heard covers of iconic holiday songs.

This year’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball will also be more intimate and personal as artists will sing from their own homes and share some of their holiday traditions in between performances – a departure from the ball’s previous big concert venues such as the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Watch live via GigaFest.Smart

Wherever you are, you can watch the 2020 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball live on your Smart-powered smartphone. For seamless streaming, make sure you are on mobile data and not connected to WiFi before going to GigaFest.Smart on your browser.

If you are a Smart Prepaid customer, you can stream the concert plus all your other favorite videos by registering to GIGA Video 99, which gives you 2 GB data plus 1 GB Video Every Day, valid for 7 days. To register, just dial *123# on your mobile or choose GIGA Video on the GigaLife App.

On the other hand, if you are a Smart Postpaid customer, you can simply watch the concert with your generous data allocation, which you can simply manage and monitor on the GigaLife App.

The 2020 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball exclusive livestream on GigaFest.Smart is just one of the many awesome treats Smart has in store for new and loyal subscribers this Christmas season.

Philippines’ fastest mobile data network

Smart enables subscribers to stream HD content seamlessly powered by Smart LTE, the country’s fastest mobile data network as certified by third-party mobile internet analytics firms, such as Opensignal and Ookla.

In its November 2020 Mobile Network Experience Report for the Philippines, Opensignal noted that Smart remained ahead of the competition in terms of Video Experience, Upload and Download Speed Experience, 4G Availability, and 4G Coverage Experience.

On the other hand, Ookla, the global leader in internet testing and analysis, recently named Smart as the country’s fastest mobile data network in the first half of 2020 after it achieved a Speed Score™ of 18.33, with average speeds of 15.94 Mbps for download, and 7.57 Mbps for upload, based on 2,810,963 user-initiated tests taken with Speedtest®.