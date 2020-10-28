Smart launches GIGA K-Video with Park Seo Jun as endorser

Mobile services provider Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) launches the new GIGA K-Video data pack with Korean superstar Park Seo Jun as endorser.

Smart GIGA K-Video is the first-ever prepaid data pack that comes with Viu Premium subscription, making it so much simpler and easier for Filipinos to enjoy the latest Korean content with unlimited downloads and an uninterrupted, no-ads experience.

Bringing the Better K-Life to Filipinos

Ms. Jane J. Basas, Senior Vice President and Head of Consumer Wireless Business, Smart, said, “Korean dramas have seeped into our local pop culture and turned into a big passion for many Filipinos. We know that Viu has played a pivotal role in bringing the best of Korean entertainment to the country, so through this partnership, we aim to make it simpler and easier for our subscribers to immerse in their love for K-Life with the latest content on Viu.”

Ms. Helen Sou, Chief Business Officer, Asia, Viu, said, “With people now online more than ever, Smart’s promise of making amazing experiences simple and accessible to every Filipino matches our goal of bringing the best viewing experience to our users. Launching the GIGA K-Video pack with Smart will allow its subscribers to easily enjoy the best of Korean entertainment in the best way possible – through the Viu Premium experience.”

‘K-Lang Yan’ with Park Seo Jun

Right on the mark, Smart has signed up Korean superstar Park Seo Jun to launch GIGA K-Video in a multimedia campaign. The award-winning actor joins Smart’s growing roster of Korean celebrity endorsers, reinforcing Smart’s thrust to bring Filipinos closer to their passions.

In his TV commercial, Park Seo Jun says “K-Lang Yan”, a wordplay suggesting things will be fine and that Korean shows bring delight to viewers by enabling them to immerse in an alternative reality.

Park Seo Jun said, “Filipinos and Koreans uphold common values especially when it comes to love for family and friends, and I think this is one of the reasons K-dramas resonate well with many Filipino viewers. I am thankful for this opportunity to encourage more Filipinos to discover and enjoy more Korean content especially as a breather from these uncertain times.”

Ms. Basas rationalized, “Anyone who has watched a Korean drama or variety show can attest that these shows have a special magic to them. Of course, this includes Park Seo Jun’s hit K-dramas like ‘She Was Pretty’ and ‘What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim’ which makes him the perfect endorser for this campaign.”

Available to all Smart Prepaid and TNT customers, GIGA K-Video 99 comes with a 7-day Viu Premium subscription, 1 GB of data for Viu every day for 7 days, plus 2 GB of open access data. Subscribers can register for GIGA K-Video by dialing *123# and will soon be available via the GigaLife App.

Smart customers who have registered for GIGA K-Video can enjoy the full Viu-ing experience with a Viu Premium subscription, which enables them to enjoy the latest shows as quickly as eight hours after their respective Korean telecast, unlimited downloads, and access to all content on Viu without advertisements. They can download Viu for free on App Store, Google Play and selected smart TVs, as well as on the web at www.viu.com to access a wide selection of Korean and Asian movies and TV shows.

Fastest mobile data network

Filipino K-drama fans can enjoy seamless watching on their mobile devices powered by Smart, the country’s fastest mobile data network as certified by third-party mobile analytics firms such as Ookla and Opensignal.

Ookla, the global leader in internet testing and analysis, recently named Smart as the country’s fastest mobile data network in the first half of 2020 after it achieved a Speed Score™ of 18.33, with average speeds of 15.94 Mbps for download and 7.57 Mbps for upload, based on 2,810,963 user-initiated tests taken with Speedtest®.

On the other hand, Opensignal, an independent mobile analytics firm, reported in its April 2020 Mobile Network Experience Report* for the Philippines that Smart remained ahead of the competition in terms of Video Experience, Upload, and Download Speed Experience, Voice App Experience, Games Experience, and 4G Availability.