Smart launches GIGA Pro with bigger and better data for the new normal

Mobile services provider Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) has unveiled GIGA Pro, a much bigger and better data pack that makes it simpler for subscribers to deal with their growing mobile data needs in the new normal.

Available to all Smart Bro Prepaid and Smart Prepaid subscribers, GIGA Pro offers a generous combination of 3 GB per day of any GIGA offer – whether it’s Video, Study, Work, Games, or Stories – plus open access data allocation to cover all their online activities.

For example, the primary offer, GIGA Pro 199, comes with a total of 27 GB data valid for 7 days. This is inclusive of 3 GB per day of any GIGA offer for 7 days plus 6 GB open access data, which subscribers can use to upload work presentations on the go, attend online classes, stream videos, connect on social media, or play mobile games, among others.

GIGA Pro also comes in higher denominations with even bigger data: GIGA Pro 599 offers a total of 57 GB valid for 15 days (3 GB per day of any GIGA offer for 15 days plus 12 GB open access data), and GIGA Pro 999 offers a total of 114 GB valid for 30 days (3 GB per day of any GIGA offer for 30 days plus 24 GB open access data).

A simpler way of loading up

GIGA Pro is exclusively available on the Smart App, which is downloadable on Google Play Store and the App Store.

The Smart App provides an easier way for subscribers to load up the Smart Bro Prepaid Pocket WiFi with a few taps on their smartphone – a far cry from the old hassles of having to connect to a complicated online dashboard or needing to transfer the Pocket WiFi SIM to a handset.

Now, to avail of GIGA Pro, Smart Bro Prepaid subscribers only have to first connect their smartphone to their Pocket WiFi and then log in to the Smart App, which will automatically detect their account number. After that, subscribers just need to tap the GIGA Pro offer they want to get going.

On the other hand, Smart Prepaid subscribers can just open the Smart App on their phone and select the GIGA Pro offer of their choice.

Simple, Smart Ako

“This convenient way of loading up via the Smart App is consistent with our ‘Simple, Smart Ako’ approach to streamline the access to our digital solutions so more Filipinos can benefit from them. Our subscribers can definitely expect more as we continuously look for ways to improve their experience with our services,” said Alfredo S. Panlilio, Smart President and CEO and PLDT Chief Revenue Officer.

“Mobile data has become an even more important resource now that we have brought many aspects of our life online. With GIGA Pro, we are providing our subscribers with bigger data to address their evolving needs at work, school, and everything in between,” said Jane J. Basas, SVP and Head of Consumer Wireless Business at Smart.

Go with GIGA Pro

GIGA Pro’s supercharged data inclusions make it ideal for Smart Bro Prepaid Pocket WiFi subscribers who juggle various online activities on the go.

Professionals can gear up for greater work productivity while students can clock in more online learning sessions with GIGA Work Pro and GIGA Study Pro, respectively, which each comes with open access data plus daily access to online productivity tools and learning apps.

On the other hand, entertainment junkies can binge-watch more of their favorite series on the go with GIGA Video Pro or level up more gaming sessions with GIGA Games Pro. Moreover, those who need their daily dose of social media content and updates can get more with GIGA Stories Pro.

Connect to the country’s fastest mobile data network

The Smart Bro Prepaid Pocket WiFi is powered by Smart LTE, the country’s fastest mobile data network as affirmed by international third-party mobile analytics firms such as Ookla and Opensignal.

Ookla, the global leader in internet testing and analysis, recently named Smart as the country’s fastest mobile data network in the first half of 2020 after it achieved a Speed Score™ of 18.33, with average speeds of 15.94 Mbps for download, and 7.57 Mbps for upload, based on 2,810,963 user-initiated tests taken with Speedtest®.

On the other hand, Opensignal, an independent mobile analytics firm, reported in its April 2020 Mobile Network Experience Report* for the Philippines that Smart remained ahead of the competition in terms of Video Experience, Upload and Download Speed Experience, Voice App Experience, Games Experience, and 4G Availability.

*Opensignal Awards – Philippines: Mobile Network Experience Report April 2020, based on independent analysis of mobile measurements recorded during the period Nov 1 – Jan 29, 2020 © 2020 Opensignal Inc.