Smart teams up with top OPM acts to raise funds for COVID-19 frontliners

PLDT mobile subsidiary Smart Communications, Inc. (SMART) has teamed up with some of the country’s biggest musicians and artists for Smart Music Live Online Sessions, a series of live online shows on FB Live meant to raise donations for COVID-19 frontliners.

Smart Music Live Online Sessions kicked off with Soupstar Velvet Live! Sessions presented by Smart, an eight-week music jamming session headlined by OPM bands including Moonstar88, 6cyclemind, Pedicab, Gracenote, Banda ni Kleggy, Imago, and Ultra Combo composed of Pinoy rock icons Raymund Marasigan and Buddy Zabala. Velvet Live! will also feature new breed artists like Kurei, Better Days, The Vowels They Orbit, and WeGot.

Smart is also teaming up with top radio FM stations Magic 89.9, Wave 89.1, Jam 88.3 and 99.5 Play FM for #GoodTimesRadio, an online fundraising concert for the Philippine Red Cross featuring Kean Cipriano, Janine Teñoso, Rice Lucido, This Band, and Brisom on March 25, Wednesday.

Smart Music Live Online Sessions is also set to unveil more performances to pay tribute especially to our dedicated public healthcare workers and emergency response teams.

Donate your MVP Rewards Stars

PLDT, Smart, TNT, and Sun subscribers are encouraged to donate their MVP Rewards Stars via the MVP Rewards App.

These MVP Rewards Stars – which are earned and accumulated by customers every time they register to a prepaid promo, or pay their postpaid bill on time – can all add up and go a long way to support the people leading the fight against the pandemic. Donations gathered via MVP Rewards will go to various Public Hospitals through the PLDT-Smart Foundation.

Tune into Smart Music Live Online Sessions

Don’t miss the Smart Music Live Online Sessions and get inspired by the performances of top OPM artists by tuning into Smart’s’ official Facebook account at www.fb.com/SmartCommunications.

Share your stories and messages of support with GIGA Stories, which now comes with Free Stories For All – an extra 1GB data every day for Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

Smart Music Live Online Sessions is powered by Smart LTE, the country’s undisputed fasted network as certified by independent network analytics firm, including Ookla and Opensignal.