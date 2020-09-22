Smart unveils new GigaLife App for subscribers

Mobile services provider Smart Communications, Inc. (SMART) is about to transform every subscriber’s digital routine into a simple, easy, and smart experience with the launch of the new GigaLife App.

Now downloadable for free on Google Play and the App Store, the GigaLife App is available to Smart Prepaid and TNT subscribers, and will soon be available to Smart Postpaid users.

“Since we launched the ‘Simple, Smart Ako’ campaign this year, our approach has been about simplifying things for our customers. The new GigaLife App is a major component to achieve a simpler, easier, and smarter life as we navigate the new normal and become even more dependent on technology for our daily needs,” said Alfredo S. Panlilio, Smart President and CEO and PLDT Chief Revenue Officer.

“The GigaLife App is a portal for our subscribers to experience the GIGA life. It’s a door that opens to an enhanced digital experience with just a few taps on their smartphone,” added Jane J. Basas, SVP and Head of Consumer Wireless Business at Smart.

Simple, Easy, and Smart

As mobile users rely on their smartphone to help them in their daily life, the GigaLife App aims to gives subscribers a simple, easy, and smart way to manage their digital activities through convenient features —from balance and account details inquiry, promo and add-on registration, account reloading, viewing of billing statement, bills payment, and reward points redemption.

The app also sports a user-friendly dashboard that enables subscribers to monitor data usage, manage consumption, quick and hassle-free login with the option to use biometrics, the ability to link and manage multiple Smart accounts, app-exclusive promos and discounts, and convenient reloading and payments through debit, credit cards, and PayMaya. Aside from these features, Smart users may also expect more enhancements, exclusive offers, and perks soon.

Smart GigaFest Virtual Concert on September 26

The unveiling of GigaLife App coincides with the month-long Smart GigaFest celebrations to to give back to subscribers all over the country.

To celebrate the new the GigaLife App, Smart is bringing together some of the country’s top performers including Nadine Lustre, James Reid, KZ Tandingan, and Curtismith for the Smart GigaFest Virtual Concert to be streamed on Smart’s Facebook and YouTube channel on September 26, Saturday, starting at 6:30 p.m.

Also part of the concert are insightful and entertaining side shows including ‘Workout Sessions’ with Katarina Rodriguez and Vince Velasco; ‘Relax, You Got This’ with Macoy Dubs and Dr. RJ Naguit; ‘In Style’ with Aaron Black and Kim Cruz; and ‘Smartees Play’ with Angelique Manto, Erika Rabara, John Manalo, Rammy Bitong, and Synjin Reyes.

Smart subscribers also get a chance to win the latest gadgets and other exciting prizes throughout the show.

Powered by the country’s fastest mobile data network

The GigaLife App is the latest innovation in Smart’s thrust to bring about life-changing experiences for subscribers, such as making mobile phones accessible to more Filipinos and pioneering groundbreaking products like Smart Load and Pasaload, and democratizing mobile Internet along with its massive 3G and 4G network expansion in the Philippines.

The GigaLife App is powered by Smart LTE, the country’s fastest mobile data network, as certified by third-party mobile internet analytics firms such as Ookla and Opensignal. Smart has also fired up its superfast Smart 5G network in key business districts of Metro Manila and Luzon to pave the way for the next generation of wireless technology in the Philippines.