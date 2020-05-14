It’s going to be one hell of a ride. Snowpiercer leaves the station May 25th

Oscar® winner Jennifer Connelly (A Beautiful Mind) and Grammy® and Tony Award® winner Daveed Diggs (Hamilton, Black-ish) star in the Netflix’s new series “Snowpiercer.”

Set more than seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, Snowpiercer centers on the remnants of humanity, who inhabit a perpetually moving train, with 1001 cars, that circles the globe. Class warfare, social injustice and the politics of survival play out in this riveting television adaptation. The series is based on the graphic novel series and film from Oscar® winner Bong Joon Ho (Parasite).

The series also stars Alison Wright (The Americans), Mickey Sumner (Frances Ha, Battle of the Sexes), Susan Park (Ghostbusters), Iddo Goldberg (Peaky Blinders, The Zookeeper’s Wife), Katie McGuinness (Dirty Filthy Love), Tony Award® winner and Grammy® nominee Lena Hall (Hedwig and the Angry Inch), Annalise Basso (Bedtime Stories), Sam Otto (Jellyfish), Roberto Urbina (Narcos), Sheila Vand (Argo) and Jaylin Fletcher (Saturday Church).

Snowpiercer S1: Main Trailer Attention all passengers: Snowpiercer drops May 25. Brace yourselves. Posted by Netflix on Wednesday, May 13, 2020

Snowpiercer is a production of Tomorrow Studios (a joint venture between Marty Adelstein and ITV Studios), along with CJ Entertainment, who produced the original film. The series is executive produced by Tomorrow Studios’ Marty Adelstein (Cowboy Bebop, Hanna) and Becky Clements (One Piece, Last Man Standing).

Award-winning writer and producer Graeme Manson (Orphan Black) is the showrunner and also serves as executive producer along with Scott Derrickson (Sinister, Doctor Strange), Matthew O’Connor (Continuum, Tin Man) and the original film’s producers Bong Joon Ho (Parasite), Miky Lee, Tae-sung Jeong, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun and Dooho Choi.

James Hawes serves as director and executive producer.

Episodes 101 and 102 will be available on May 25 and then weekly from June 1.

Love watching Netflix on mobile? Now at only PHP 149/month, the new Netflix Mobile plan lets you enjoy all our movies and shows on your smartphone or tablet. Download the Netflix app or visit www.netflix.com for more details.