Solane continues delivery services amid lockdown

Solane has announced that it will carry on with its operations and address their customers’ LPG needs amid the directives of the government to put the entire Luzon under Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) to prevent the spread of the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The country’s leading LPG brand said that its Hatid-Bahay Hotline is available during the ECQ period. From 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM daily, Metro Manila residents can call 8887-5555 to request an LPG delivery to their homes. Aside from the Hatid-Bahay Hotline, other contact numbers per city have been posted on Solane’s Facebook page.

Solane has also arranged more options to order Solane LPG. Customers can send an SMS with their names, delivery address, nearby landmarks, and amount of payment to 0918-887-5555. They can also send the same information to Solane’s Facebook Messenger. Another delivery option is ordering via Solane’s mobile app which can be downloaded on the App Store and Google Play.