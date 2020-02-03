Sony brings music streaming to the new Walkman® series, offers limited-edition nostalgic soft case

Sony announced the availability of the NW-A100 Series Walkman® in select Sony Centres and Sony Authorized Dealers nationwide.

announced the availability of the in select and nationwide. Fashion lovers are in their element with 2 new color combinations teamed with high quality sound.

Retro revival: NW-A100TPS Walkman®

Take a trip down memory lane with the 40th anniversary limited edition, NW-A100TPS Walkman®. The NW-A100TPS Walkman® has a printed 40th anniversary logo on the rear panel and comes

with a specially designed soft case and package that is inspired and pays homage to Sony’s first portable cassette player – TPS-L2 Walkman®. Launched back on 1st July 1979, it revolutionized the way that people listened to music on the go, giving them the freedom to enjoy their favorite music wherever they went. Not everything was better back then, so you can enjoy the best of both worlds with the heritage design of the Walkman®, whilst having cutting edge technology at your fingertips. The A100 series Walkman® also features a special cassette tape user interface and screensaver that takes inspiration from classic Walkman® models.

Music streaming with high quality sound in style: NW-A100 Series Walkman®

A100 series Walkman® is compatible with high resolution audio, DSD (11.2MHz/ PCM conversion) and PCM (384khz/32bit) supported by S-Master HX™. DSEE HX™ upscales your existing music to near high-resolution quality and works even when you are streaming music3. Additionally, the A100 series Walkman® supports High Resolution Audio Wireless by LDAC™. So now you can enjoy high resolution quality audio in both wired and wireless connection.

Precision-engineered for superior sound quality, a rigid aluminium milled frame, and high quality audio parts found in the ZX series and NW-WM1Z are applied to the A100 series Walkman®, so there is no more picking between sound quality and style.

Supported by Android™4 with Wi-Fi, the A100 series Walkman® grants you access to millions of songs at your fingertips. Stream the latest songs from your preferred provider to experience up and coming artists in their full glory. Plus, you can also access download services directly from the Walkman® and store your favourite tracks on your device’s built-in or expandable memory, perfect for journeys with no Wi-Fi connection.

Along with being splashed with colour, the A100 series Walkman® is compact with a 3.6 inch HD display for a premium feel and features USB-Type-C™ for easy connectivity. The A100 series Walkman® also has a battery life of up to 26 hours5.

Pricing and Availability

NW-A100 Series Walkman® and NW-A100TPS are now available

NW-A105

PHP 17,899 SRP

Available in select Sony Centres and Sony Authorized Dealers nationwide

Available Colors: Black and Red

Limited edition NW-A100TPS

PHP 21,499 SRP

Available in the following Sony Outlets:

Sony Centre- Glorietta 2

Sony Centre- Mall of Asia

Sony Centre- Megamall

Sony Centre- Filinvest

Sony Centre- Dagupan

Egghead- Shangri-La

NW-A100 Series Walkman® includes the NW-A105 (16GB built-in memory) and NW-A106HN (32GB built-in memory; bundled with Ambient Sound Mode, Noise Cancelling Headphones for Hi-Res Audio Walkman®).