Southeast Asian qualifiers for the World University Cyber League 2020 has begun

0 comment

Tencent Sports is turning to Mineski Global for its expertise in handling world-class esports tournaments for the Southeast Asian (SEA) qualifiers stage of the World University Cyber League (WUCL) 2020 featuring Clash Royale, League of Legends, and PUBG Mobile.

Schools from the Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam have the opportunity to send their teams to vie for honor and glory in one of the biggest esports tournaments for schools and students. Tournament registration has already started and the games will begin next week, June 28, and will run until July 9. The finals of the WUCL will be held from July 10-15.

The qualifiers for the SEA region will be spearheaded by Mineski Global’s Philippine division in a tie-up with its grassroots development program, the Youth Esports Program (YEP). The Youth Esports Program is an initiative in the Philippines to develop future esports talent in the country through student initiatives.

We’re excited to be spearheading this opportunity to provide aspiring student esports athletes a competition on an international stage. For many students, this will be a dream come true and, we hope, a life milestone for talented gamers,” said YEP director Marlon “Lon” Marcelo.

Meanwhile, Tencent Sports, the organizers of WUCL 2020 have expressed their excitement in partnering with Mineski Global for the tournament, which they aim to be the biggest student-based esports tournament in the SEA region. The SEA leg of the WUCL is giving away a total prize of USD 5,000 split across the three titles.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

