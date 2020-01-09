Stay Healthy All-Year Round at Heilen Medical Wellness Center

It’s time for a New Year’s resolution to get back in zone of a healthy lifestyle. With parties and over Indulgence during the holidays, one can achieve balance with a visit to Heilen Medical Wellness Center.

The Wellness Center helps prevent sickness in the first place. It is a myth to think that illness is an inevitable condition. In fact, current studies show that being sick is the body’s way of letting one know that something is off-balance. Modern medicine just addresses the symptoms, but not the underlying cause. This is where natural medicine comes in. As the perfect complementary partner to modern medicine, alternative and integrative healing looks at the core of what makes your body tick. Natural healing sees chronic illness as a characteristic of something being off-balance in your inner body rhythms.

Heilen Medical Wellness Center takes integrative medicine in the Philippines to the next level. They are focused in designing treatment plans that integrate the latest medical technologies with time-honored therapies to address all sources of illness at all levels. This means that you receive an entirely personalized therapy for your complete wellness. Treatments that include boosting well-being such as Vitamin C with Glutathione Drip and Infrared Sauna are available.

Treatments Especially Designed for Individuals

Because each person is different, so too are the plans offered at Heilen. Before starting any therapy, the clinicians at Heilen identify the root cause(s) of the patient’s illness. The doctors here do not rely on existing diagnoses but search further for the underlying reasons why a patient is sick. They examine patients according to the principles of biological-integrative medicine.

This means that one’s personal situation is looked at deeply as a key to recovery.

Healing is a Continuous Process

Imagine never being sick again for the rest of your life. Natural healing is the ultimate advocacy in the field of Science and Medicine in today’s modern world. Innovative medicine and studies suggest that the alternative approach compliments — rather than hinders — the traditional way of handling physiological aging, auto immune and degenerative diseases.

Learn more about Heilen Medical Center by visiting their clinic at:

Upper Basement 111Paseo de Roxas Bldg., Paseo de Roxas Street cor. Legaspi Street, Legapi Village 1229 Makati City, Philippines