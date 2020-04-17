“Barcelona,” “My Ex and Whys,” “A Second Chance” and more free movies this April on TFC Online

0 comment

Stay safe by staying at home and enjoy a variety of FREE Filipino movies until April 30 on TFC Online.

Just register on TFC Online for FREE and choose from the 200 films of different genres like the romantic films “Barcelona” starring Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla, the Enrique GilLiza Soberano starrer film “My Ex and Whys”, and “A Second Chance” with Bea Alonzo and John Lloyd Cruz; there are also family-oriented films like “Seven Sundays” and “Familia Blondina”.

Get to watch also again some of Vice Ganda and Coco Martin’s films like their comedy movies “The Super Parental Guardians” and “Beauty and the Bestie”. There are also several horror films like “Feng Shui”, “The Ghost Bride” and “Buy Now, Die Later”; as well as films under the action genre like “We Will Not Die Tonight” and “AWOL”.

Enjoy these free movies on TFC Online only until April 30, 2020.

Do not miss out on this exciting lineup of Filipino films on TFC Online. Create an account now by visiting TFC.tv.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

