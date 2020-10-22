Sue Ramirez and Jelson Bay star in Finding Agnes, premiering November 30 globally only on Netflix

After Hayop Ka! The Nimfa Dimaano Story and Alter Me, Netflix announced a new Netflix Film from the Philippines – Finding Agnes. The film is directed by Marla Ancheta and stars Sue Ramirez and Jelson Bay. Finding Agnes explores the themes of connecting with people, understanding others’ motivations and in the process finding yourself.

The film follows a successful entrepreneur (Bay) who on an emotional journey in Morocco pieces together the turbulent life of his estranged mother, and meets her adopted daughter (Ramirez). The film will premiere on Netflix globally on November 30.

“I felt nervous at first, but really elated with the given opportunity for my first movie to be shown on Netflix. And I just hope this will open more opportunities not only for me but for other Filipino filmmakers as well,” director Marla Ancheta said.

“Ang vision ko dito ay yung makita natin kung gaano ka-importante ang relationship–hindi lamang sa pamilya pati sa mga taong nakapaligid sa atin, na minsan nalilimutan natin na maraming bagay ang bumubuo sa pagkatao natin, na walang masama na tayo ay kumonekta sa mga ito at wag piliin na maging mag-isa. Bilang Filipino, ganito ang kinalakihan kong kultura pero minsan naliligaw. Makikita ng mga kapwa ko pinoy ang kahalagahan nito,” director Ancheta added.