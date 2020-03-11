Sun Resorts | Boracay getaway for as low as P756.84 per person!

Summer is finally here!

Make the most out of your vacation in the pristine beach of Boracay Island by availing of the Sun Season 2020 Promo with rates for as low as PHP756.84 per person or P1,513.86 for two persons at Sun Garden Hilltop Resort; P1,135.26 per person or P2,270.52 for two persons at the Sun Villa Hilltop and Sun Villa Beachfront Resort, for one night and two days, all with free breakfast!

Opting for a longer vacation for less? The Sun Season 2020 Promo also has the option for longer stays with PHP1,513.68 per person and PHP3,027.36 for two persons for two nights, three days, at the Sun Garden Hilltop Resort, PHP2,270.52 per person and PHP 4,541.04 for two persons at the Sun Villa Hilltop Resort and Sun Villa Beachfront Resort, respectively, all with free breakfast.

Sun Garden Hilltop Resort offers 13 rooms with a picturesque garden setting along the main road of Station 3. Sun Villa Hilltop Resort is along the main road of Station 2, in front of Hennan Resort. It contains 12 rooms and features an outdoor swimming pool. Meanwhile, Sun Villa Beachfront Resort is along the main white beach and has 20 rooms.

The promo is inclusive of free breakfast, inclusive of 12% VAT, and travel period is until June 14, 2020, excluding April 3 to 13 and April 30 to May 4, 2020. Further discounts are available for even longer stays.

So make the most out of your summer and book your vacation at these resorts. For inquiries, call 02 8893 7293/ 0998 963 7124 (Manila), 036 288 4410/ 0998 987 6479 (Boracay), or email info02@boracaysunresorts.com.ph and ssunvilla@yahoo.com.