SURPLUS re-opens at SM City Sta. Mesa

Go beyond stylish shopping as Surplus unveils its exciting new look at its SM City Sta. Mesa.

Illuminating the stores entrance is a bright Surplus signage that welcomes every shopper into a treasure trove of great fashion finds. Surplus stores latest look, which signals a brand new identity, invigorates the shopping vibe with curved walls and walk path that creates a seamless transition from one area to another. On the other hand, dark gray floor tiles form a circular spot at the mid-part of the store to emphasize the merchandise mix.

Overall materials and lighting used in the new store creates an urban yet youthful ambience, while modern day graphics add excitement to the shopping experience. A specifically designed series of touch points – store windows and LCD television sets playing fashion videos – show customers the coolest store finds and how to mix and match their wardrobe essentials. Shopping at the new store is easy as the items are labeled according to their categories.

Surpluss new edgy look also brings forward a lifestyle that is so now, new, and fun. Shoppers will continue to enjoy mixing, matching, and layering great fashion finds at incredible savings at Surplus. There are trendy tees, shorts, and pants for the fashion forward. Women can also find fun and fab tops, as well as pretty and flirty skirts for everyday wear. The store also carries great selection of accessories and novelty items plus trendy shoes and fashionable bags.

Be among the first to visit Surplus at SM Sta. Mesa located at the 3rd level in front of Miniso. Stay updated as Surplus goes interactive. Like them at Facebook and Twitter at SurplusPH and enjoy great fashion deals on Instagram at Surplus_ph.