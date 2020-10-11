Teleperformance Anthology features uplifting employee stories

During tough times, stories have a way of providing us with the positivity and hope we need to keep moving forward.

Teleperformance, global leader in outsourced omnichannel customer experience management, recently launched TP Anthology, a three-part anthology series that showcases remarkable and inspiring stories of their employees. This season’s episodes titled “Homecoming,” “Pangarap,” and “Unbroken” are all about resilience, dreams coming true, and finding your true home.

TP Anthology: Homecoming is about the coming home story of Frances Eileen Ancheta, currently a Center Manager at Teleperformance Aura site. After leaving Teleperformance during her 7th year and working in a different company for five months, she suddenly received a call from her former leader asking her if she wants to come back. Frances decided then and there to return to the place she has always called home. “I was tapped by my former EVP and I felt like it was because he trusted me that much for him to reach out to me and say ‘We would love to have you back with us,’” shared Frances. It did not take long for her to say yes and immediately went to back to work at Teleperformance the week after.

Overall, Frances has been with Teleperformance for 10 years, starting out her career in the organization as a call center agent back in 2010 and made her way up to a leadership role. When asked what made Teleperformance feel like home and why she will always come back, Frances shared, “At Teleperformance, I can be as passionate as I want to be and to be able to see my team be as passionate as I am helps me do my job a lot better. It’s not about the company as a company, it’s about the entire organization and the people that I work with. That’s what makes it feel like home.”

Meanwhile, perseverance in pursuing one’s dream is the theme in TP Anthology: Pangarap. This episode chronicles the journey of Emerson Balagtas, who was part of the housekeeping staff at Teleperformance for eight years, towards becoming a Customer Service Representative at Teleperformance EDSA Greenfield today.

With the help of Teleperformance leaders and other customer service representatives, Emerson learned, studied, and eventually applied to become an agent – a dream that he once thought was unattainable. “The managers motivate us, and the trainers and supervisors are always there to guide us in the correct path. Here at Teleperformance, they support career growth. They treat employees as family,” shared Emerson.

Now with a stable job and income, Emerson no longer feels the need to go abroad to support his family and with the help of leaders in Teleperformance, he aims to continue advancing in his career.

The final episode, TP Anthology: Unbroken, is the inspiring story of Nina Kristine Abad, a Director for Client Services at Teleperformance Ayala site, who has been with the company for 15 years. Nina has always been an achiever. However, after a life-changing accident during her vacation abroad that resulted in the amputation of her leg, her confidence was shaken. She even worried that she might lose her job because of this disability.

“The biggest challenge that PWDs face would not be in their disability, but their confidence in terms of ‘Would they be able to catch or to cope with people without disabilities’ or whether opportunities will be available to them,” shared Nina.

With the support of Teleperformance, both during and after her recovery stage, Nina was able to regain her confidence and learned to be an even better and stronger leader. “Teleperformance gave me equal opportunity. Regardless of my disabilities, whenever I apply for positions, face clients, conduct a workshop, or implement a new program, they see my skills, experience, and knowledge, and not my physical disability, appearance, nor background. Teleperformance has always given me the platform even before I was not disabled. I would say it’s still the same.”

These three inspiring stories are just the first in a series of uplifting stories from Teleperformance. The organization aims to continue spreading positivity especially in this time of crisis and provide any support their employees may need.

Jeffrey Johnson, Senior Vice President for Human Capital Resource Management of Teleperformance Philippines, shared, “Now more than ever, we have to work together and uplift each other to get through these trying times. We created TP Anthology because we believe in the power of stories. We wanted to use Teleperformance’s platform to give our remarkable employees the ability to inspire others within and beyond the organization.”

Teleperformance continues to find ways to create a workplace that encourages creativity, passion, and innovation for all. With various employee engagement programs, awareness campaigns, and corporate social responsibility initiatives, Teleperformance Philippines fosters a culture of inclusivity and growth. They also recently received its third Great Place to Work® (GPTW®) certification, the first company to do so consecutively in any industry in the Philippines.