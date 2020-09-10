TFC launches ABS-CBN movies on StarHub’s TVOD in Singapore

0 comment

ABS-CBN TFC, the leading Filipino media, and entertainment channel outside of the Philippines, continues to expand the audience for its top-quality Filipino content offerings by recently launching ABS-CBN movies on StarHub’s TVOD platform.

StarHub is a leading homegrown Singapore company that delivers world-class communications, entertainment, and digital solutions.

TFC’s latest offerings on StarHub’s TVOD feature movies starring the likes of international Filipino celebrities Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla, Bea Alonzo, Angelica Panganiban, Liza Soberano, Enrique Gil, Kim Chiu, Piolo Pascual, and Jodi Sta. Maria, among others. StarHub subscribers will now be able to watch Filipino blockbuster hits and new releases, including “Unbreakable”,The House of Us”, “Finally Found Someone”, “My Ex and Whys”, “Clarita”,Bride for Rent”, “James & Pat & Dave”, and “Love Lockdown”.

This deal comes at a time when digital media consumption has seen an upward trend globally, including Asia Pacific countries such as Singapore. “We are thrilled to be partnering with TFC to bring even more top-of-the-line Filipino content to our viewers,” said Yann Courqueux, StarHub’s vice president of home product. “This is part of our transformation journey to offer customers greater accessibility and even more content choices. ABS-CBN films are well received by consumers worldwide and we are confident that these films will be hits among our customers.”

Extending viewers’ experience to digital and video on demand is an integral part of TFC’s business moving forward as articulated by Raymund Romero, ABS-CBN Global’s regional marketing head for Asia Pacific. “TFC understands how the ‘new normal’ affects the viewing habits of our audience. Hence, we are growing our premium TVOD with valuable support from our long-term business partners like StarHub and other OTT partners in the Asia Pacific region.”

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

