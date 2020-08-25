TFC launches global Filipinos’ ultimate digital experience hub “TFCX” with “TFC Win From Home”

A lot has changed in people’s lives since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. People are encouraged to stay at home, most activities like buying groceries and reunions are now done online, and businesses are either closing or laying-off employees to sustain the business due to the economy drop. These changes made an impact on the lives of the people, including the overseas Filipinos.

TFC, being an innovative company that caters to the ever-changing needs of the overseas Filipinos, evolves with them by ensuring their safety but not sacrificing the access to their essential needs–from timely and relevant information and entertainment, to keeping the connection with their fellow overseas Filipinos, up to the aid they need to get through the everyday life of living abroad.

Thus, TFC Europe, Middle East, Africa (EMEA) launches TFCX (TFC Experience), the home of TFC’s digital experiences for the global Filipinos that brings to them various interactive activities right at the comfort of their homes. These TFCX initiatives aim to bring a sense of normalcy and aid to the needs of the overseas Filipinos around the globe, especially amid the ongoing battle against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Marking the launch of TFCX is the “TFC Win From Home,” a virtual game show where participants get a chance to win various prizes from TFC and its generous sponsors: cable and satellite provider OSN, coffee brand Alicafé, food delivery app GoFood, and cargo company GP Express Cargo.

“TFCX presents an interactive platform where the audience can indulge from their chosen virtual experience, including gaming, engaging their favorite stars up-close, digital concerts, and even win gifts and prizes. There’s no better way to launch TFCX than giving away big prizes for our loyal audience through TFC Win From Home,” said Joseph Arnie Garcia, ABS-CBN Global Managing Director for Europe, Middle East, and Africa.

Each valid entry may win minor prizes from each sponsor or be among the three winners of the Php 50,000 each monthly draw, and those who will not win during the monthly draws get a chance to be among the winners of Php 100,000 or the lone winner of the Php 250,000 grand prize in the grand draw.

To join, simply visit https://bit.ly/TFCWinFromHome, fill out the necessary details, choose which activity among the five sponsors—TFC, OSN, Alicafé, GoFood, and GP Express Cargo—you would like to join (you may join all of them!), then do the activity being asked to be done by the sponsor of your choice. You may submit as many entries as you can from August 15 to December 14, 2020.

The game show is open to all Filipinos in the Middle East and Europe who are 18 years old and above, have a valid Philippine passport and visa, and not be an employee of ABS-CBN Middle East, the participating sponsors, any of its related partners, and other parties who are directly involved in organizing and promoting the promo, including their relatives up to the second degree.

Do not miss also the “TFC Win From Home LIVE” where the draw and announcement of winners will be done by host DJ Chacha and some of your favorite Kapamilya artists, which will be seen on September 25, October 23, November 20, and December 18 via TFC Middle East and TFC Europe Facebook pages.