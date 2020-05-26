TFC Online launches the ultimate male TV habit, “For The Boys”

0 comment

For the first time, TFC treats the hardest working Filipino males to entertainment especially curated to their assorted tastes – “For The Boys” on TFC Online (tfc.tv/fortheboys). Whether staying at home or on the frontlines, “For The Boys” offers a lineup of TV programs and films to destress and unwind.

It’s a mix of action, comedy, romance and everything macho in between – just how Pinoys like it. The roster of content includes Fernando Poe Jr.’s classics and more recent action-packed films, as well as binge-worthy TV shows from thriller to sexy to comedy. Car aficionados, tech buffs, and metro men will find something to whet their appetite from the list of ABS-CBN lifestyle programs. Sports enthusiasts can relive the adrenaline-pumping moments of UAAP and MPBL.

We’ve conceptualized this campaign with our overseas Filipinos in mind. We met them in Malaysia, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. They came from different backgrounds, set out for various reasons, and looking for diverse ways to entertain themselves while away from the Philippines. We want to give them a platform where they can definitely find something for them. We want them to feel that with TFC, there’s no curfew or limits to what they can enjoy. That is how For The Boys came to being,” shared TFC’s Regional Marketing Head for Asia Pacific Raymund Romero.

Select “For The Boys” titles can be accessed for FREE. To access the complete collection, subscribe to Premium now on TFC Online.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

