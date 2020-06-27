Use PayMaya for safe, contactless payments and get great deals too!

One of the biggest priorities during this pandemic is ensuring that our families stay safe and healthy. Apart from following standard health measures like social distancing, online shopping has also been the go-to of most consumers when it comes to purchasing essentials to limit their contact. But if you can’t avoid going out to buy your day-to-day needs, make sure that you stay safe by using contactless payments like PayMaya QR.

Paying via PayMaya QR lessens the risk of transmitting the virus through cash-handling. By simply scanning the QR code at the counter, you can already pay for your purchases within minutes – no need to exchange cash and coins with the cashier.

On top of giving you a safe and convenient payment option, PayMaya also gives you the most value out of your hard-earned money. #ScanToPay with PayMaya QR for your purchases to get 1%, 10%, or 100% Balik Bayad or a maximum of P500 Balik Bayad for your transaction until September 30, 2020!* You can enjoy up to P500 worth of cashback every month.

Check out this list to see where you can #ScanToPay:

1. Supermarkets

Groceries are an absolute essential during these times, especially when we’re all spending more time at home. Get all your favorite groceries at trusted places such as Rustans Supermarket, Shopwise, Super 8, Robinsons Supermarket, San Roque Supermarket, and Waltermart, which offer the best prices for everything you need.

For even better deals on a wider selection of items, especially for those looking to buy in bulk, check out Landers Superstore. For those in the provinces, you can still enjoy a safe and rewarding payment experience from PayMaya in your trusted LCC Supermarket, Gaisano Grand, Gaisano Capital, Gaisano Brothers, Metro Retail Stores Group, Prince Retail, and Felcris Supermarket.

2. Drugstores

When it comes to the medicines and health-related goods, there is always Mercury Drug and Watsons. They have a wide selection of medicines ranging from generics to well-known brands at reasonable prices, as well as a complete selection of grocery and wellness items. Customers can also enjoy PayMaya perks in Southstar Drug, GNC, Rose Pharmacy, Lorach Quality Drug Care, and Amesco Drug.

3. Restaurants

For take out food, there are so many good places to go to. For your chicken fix, you can order from McDonald’s, Jollibee, KFC, Popeyes and Gringo. If you want to go Chinese or Korean, try Mann Hann, Panda Express, Chow King and BonChon. You can also have an all-Pinoy feast at home with Ambers, Kuya J, Zubuchon, and Choobi Choobi Flavors. For your pizza cravings, there’s Shakeys, Domino’s, Gino’s Brickoven Pizza, Landers Central, and Pizza Hut. You can even pay via QR when you have pizza delivered from Yellow Cab. If you’re up to splurging a little, why not try Vikings or Wolfgang’s Steakhouse? Finish up your meal with a yummy dessert from Wildflour, Café Mary Grace, or Dairy Queen.

You can also treat the family to something sweet or to popular Pinoy dishes from Goldilocks, no matter what the occasion is. Get a P100 cashback for a minimum purchase of P500 once per week until July 11!

PayMaya users in Cebu and Davao can also enjoy up to 100% cashback when they order food at Bigby’s, The Dessert Factory, MyJoy, The Fat Cow Group, Casa Verde, Grillers Steak House, Fat Jim’s, Penong’s, Annipie Bakeshop, and Pearl Farm Maranao Restaurant.

4. Gas stations

While most of us are staying safe at home, some can’t avoid going outside – especially for work or shopping for essentials. When you need to go out for a drive, make sure you fuel your car with gasoline that’s got the best value for your money. Top up at Petron, Total, Cleanfuel, Unioil, Metro Oil, Powerfill, SeaOil, RePhil, or Marz Fuel for more gas for your buck and a smooth ride.

Enjoy the safety and convenience of PayMaya QR and these great deals with PayMaya! If you don’t have your own PayMaya account yet, there’s always time to sign up and make the most out of your shopping—just download the PayMaya app for Android or iOS, register for an account, and find out what it’s like to shop with the fastest, safest, and most rewarding to pay for anything online and in stores! Remember, for all your essentials, don’t pay cash, PayMaya!