“The Invisible Man” Unveils Brand New Poster & Spot

0 comment

Universal Pictures and Blumhouse Productions have just revealed the brand new poster and TV spot for the suspense thriller The Invisible Man, a terrifying modern tale of obsession inspired by Universal’s classic monster character.

Check out the one-sheet & spot below and watch The Invisible Man in Philippine cinemas February 26.

Trapped in a violent, controlling relationship with a wealthy and brilliant scientist, Cecilia Kass (Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’d Tale, Us) escapes in the dead of night and disappears into hiding, aided by her sister (Harriet Dyer, NBC’s The InBetween), their childhood friend (Aldis Hodge, Straight Outta Compton) and his teenage daughter (Storm Reid, HBO’s Euphoria).

But when Cecilia’s abusive ex (Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Netflix’s The Haunting of Hill House) commits suicide and leaves her a generous portion of his vast fortune, Cecilia suspects his death was a hoax. As a series of eerie coincidences turns lethal, threatening the lives of those she loves, Cecilia’s sanity begins to unravel as she desperately tries to prove that she is being hunted by someone nobody can see.

Jason Blum, our current-day master of the horror genre, produces The Invisible Man for his Blumhouse Productions. The Invisible Man is written, directed and executive produced by Leigh Whannell, one of the original conceivers of the Saw franchise who most recently directed Upgrade and Insidious: Chapter 3.

The Invisible Man is distributed in the Philippines by United International Pictures through Columbia Pictures.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Imago drops unplugged collection of all-time hits via Universal Records

Team Orange 0 comments
OPM rock band Imago is back to give new flavor to the hits of their past with the release of “Imago: Unplugged.” Produced by Buddy Zabala, the EP is a…

Leading HMO company launches first Medicard Supremo Obstacle Challenge

Team Orange 0 comments Events
Medicard, a leading health and maintenance organization in the country, enjoins the public to live a healthier and active lifestyle through the Medicard Supremo Obstacle Challenge. This first and one-of-a…

Taal communities receive livelihood, shelter aid from Smart

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
Many residents in communities near the Taal Volcano have relied on fishing, farming, and tourism as sources of income. The recent eruption of the volcano, however, caused significant damage not…

Everyday Favorites, All-Day Rewards At Pancake House

Team Orange 0 comments Business
Searching for the next best discounts and freebies? Look no further than at Pancake House and Choose to Feel Good with its new Rewards Card! In line with its commitment…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone