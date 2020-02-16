“The Invisible Man” Unveils Brand New Poster & Spot

Universal Pictures and Blumhouse Productions have just revealed the brand new poster and TV spot for the suspense thriller The Invisible Man, a terrifying modern tale of obsession inspired by Universal’s classic monster character.

Check out the one-sheet & spot below and watch The Invisible Man in Philippine cinemas February 26.

Trapped in a violent, controlling relationship with a wealthy and brilliant scientist, Cecilia Kass (Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’d Tale, Us) escapes in the dead of night and disappears into hiding, aided by her sister (Harriet Dyer, NBC’s The InBetween), their childhood friend (Aldis Hodge, Straight Outta Compton) and his teenage daughter (Storm Reid, HBO’s Euphoria).

But when Cecilia’s abusive ex (Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Netflix’s The Haunting of Hill House) commits suicide and leaves her a generous portion of his vast fortune, Cecilia suspects his death was a hoax. As a series of eerie coincidences turns lethal, threatening the lives of those she loves, Cecilia’s sanity begins to unravel as she desperately tries to prove that she is being hunted by someone nobody can see.

Jason Blum, our current-day master of the horror genre, produces The Invisible Man for his Blumhouse Productions. The Invisible Man is written, directed and executive produced by Leigh Whannell, one of the original conceivers of the Saw franchise who most recently directed Upgrade and Insidious: Chapter 3.

The Invisible Man is distributed in the Philippines by United International Pictures through Columbia Pictures.