The UNIQLO Polo Shirt Collection features Classic and Practical Pieces for the Modern Man

In line with its LifeWear philosophy of creating clothing for everyone and every occasion, UNIQLO, the Japanese global retailer, introduces new items for the UNIQLO Polo Shirts Collection. From classic to functional, the lineup features different iterations of the iconic collared shirt, with new fabrics, updated silhouettes, and integrated clothing technology. Designed to accommodate the modern man’s day to day activities, the pieces in the collection can be styled in a variety of ways, for a refined, preppy feel.

A staple of any complete modern wardrobe, the polo shirt offers endless options for everyday and smart-casual styling. This season’s UNIQLO Polo Shirt Collection comes with several clever enhancements. DRY-EX tops, made with recycled PET bottles, boast powerful moisture-wicking performance, while AIRism technology allows for a cool, comfortable feeling, even in the heat. In soft, breathable fabrics, the pieces in the collection were made for movers and shakers, those off to a big meeting, an important interview or even a quick errand.

AIRism Jersey Short-Sleeve Open Collar Polo Shirt

An easy-to-wear silhouette, the AIRism Jersey Short-Sleeve Open Collar Polo Shirt can be mixed and matched to create a variety of refined looks. Soft jersey material and AIRism for comfort make it easy to move in all day long.

AIRism Pique Short-Sleeve Polo Shirt

The AIRism Pique Short-Sleeve Polo Shirt incorporates breathable comfort from AIRism and the soft feel of the pique material. With an updated design for a streamlined, lean silhouette, this high-quality classic gives the wearer an easy, clean look.

Cotton Oversized Short-Sleeve Polo Shirt

A loose and casual piece with an on-trend silhouette, the Cotton Oversized Short-Sleeve Polo Shirt is made with a slightly thick 100% cotton pique material. The color is inspired by workwear and military garments that look great using pre-washed fabric. A collar in the same fabric as the body, tape behind the placket, a pocket on the left chest area, and an adjusted stitch count using thicker thread, give a more casual feel.

Dry Pique Designed Short-Sleeve Polo Shirt

This versatile classic gives maximum comfort, even on a hot day with a refreshing touch. Featuring quick-drying technology, the Dry Pique Designed Short-Sleeve Polo Shirt wicks away sweat to keep you feeling fresh and light all day.

Dry Pique Short-Sleeve Polo Shirt

A light piece made with comfortable pique weave and quick-drying technology, the Dry Pique Short-Sleeve Polo Shirt has been updated with an improved cut and an extended sleeve-length for easier mobility. A dry function was added to the Kanoko material to further enhance the smooth and comfortable feel.

DRY-EX Pique Short-Sleeve Polo Shirt

A polo shirt with both great functionality and design, the DRY-EX Pique Short-Sleeve Polo Shirt dries sweat and moisture quickly, while added anti-microbial and anti-odor functions to keep you feeling fresh. Not only is it incredibly breathable and cool, this item is made up of 42% recycled polyester from PET bottles.

Designed with zero compromises on style and on function, the UNIQLO Polo Shirt Collection is now available in all UNIQLO stores nationwide.