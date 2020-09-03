EB Advance | This multipurpose product is so pigmented, there should be a warning label!

EB Advance Power Paint Multipurpose Color Cream in Chiffon, Sangria, Scarlet, and Amber shades

Have you ever tried swiping a new make-up product and been completely swept away by how rich and pigmented it is? If you havent, you have got to try the newest product from Ever Bilena Cosmetics. This makeup label has just released the super pigmented and very affordable Power Paint Multipurpose Color Cream (P199) guaranteed to amp up your look and take you breath away with its super rich shades!

Available in four shades, namely, Scarlet, Sangria, Chiffon and Amber, these Power Paint Multipurpose Color Creams are intensely pigmented, easy to blend and goes on soft but sets to a smooth matte lightweight, powder finish.

Use it on the eyes for an instant eyeshadow or colored cream liner, as a blush on your cheeks, or as a color corrector under your concealer or foundation, or as a tint to add color to your lips.

Watch out for this newly-released product available on EB Advances official page on Lazada

