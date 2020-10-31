Three reasons why verified genuine LPG is the only way to go

While liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) is highly versatile for different applications, it can also be very dangerous. A lot of work goes into making sure genuine LPG products and cylinders are safe because otherwise, it can spell the difference between life and death.

There are many safety regulations that genuine LPG brands need to go through and pass. Strict parameters are set to verify LPG products’ authenticity, cylinder parts and features, weight, quality, and safety as well as the refilling procedures from the refilling process down to the moment of purchase. Of course, during tough times, going the cheaper route is extremely attractive. But are the risks worth it in exchange of a few pesos saved?

Here are three reasons why you’re always better off with the real deal:

You’re protected from potential gas leaks that could lead to massive fire accidents

LPG is a high performing fuel that is reactive and flammable. However, it’s not its properties that make it more dangerous but its form, the moment it leaks out of its tank. Most LPG-related fires are due to gas leaks that might lead to massive explosions, while a fraction is due to the spread of flames from faulty LPG paraphernalia.

Only the authentic LPG cylinders are guaranteed safe and in good condition. Trusted brands such as Solane have authorized retailers that only sell cylinders that pass the Philippine National Standard (PNS) set to ensure the safety and quality of LPG cylinders and products in terms of the requirements for the materials, design, construction, testing and markings of steel cylinders; the methods for the requalification of tanks allowed to be used in the storage, handling, and transportation; as well as the removal and corrective measures for purchased LPGs.

Hence, consumers can trust that every verified Solane cylinder is thoroughly inspected from production to its installation.

Your burners will produce cleaner, quality flames

There are cases when, instead of catching fire, gas leaks lead to poisoning and asphyxiation or the deprivation of oxygen. Because LPG is a gaseous mixture that has direct hazards on humans if consumed in large quantities, its release from its container must be regulated. Additionally, low-quality flames contribute to faster soot build-up especially burners are not maintained overtime.

If you have a verified Solane LPG cylinder, you can easily control the flame quality when cooking. Solane LPGs have effective regulators that control the release of LPG to avoid unwanted leaks that may be toxic for your kitchen. AS regulators, commonly known as “de salpak/roskas”, for instance, have an “excess flow limiter” that limits the flow of LPG when it senses a leak.

You’re getting your money’s worth

People who invest in genuine and top-quality LPGs get exactly what they’re paying for. Fake or copycat LPG products have previously been reported to be underfilled or mixed with water to meet weight requirements. Not only does this end up costing consumers more money, it can also be potentially dangerous.

Verified genuine LPG tanks will always contain the exact amount of pure LPG indicated on the cylinder. Verified Solane LPG cylinders, for instance, contain exactly 11kgs of LPG.

More importantly, consumers who invest in verified LPGs are assured of their family’s safety. At the end of the day, what benefits them the most is having the peace of mind that under any circumstance, their family is safe with the LPG they purchase.

Considering these reasons, the next step to securing your safety is choosing the right brand to trust. Choose verified Solane LPG from authorized retailers to ensure that your purchase will always be genuine. Solane even offers to double check their tanks upon delivery, as well as ensure that the placement of the cylinders and connected burners are ideal for installation through their 7-point safety check. To know more about this service and their products, visit www.solane.com.ph.

To locate a Solane store near you, visit https://tinyurl.com/SolaneStoresNationwide or call (02) 8887-5555 for Metro Manila or send a private message to Solane FB at www.facebook.com/solane.ph.