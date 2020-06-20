Tiger Beer x Bamboo teamed up for recovery of small businesses

Tiger Beer presented “Stronger than Ever”, an online benefit concert featuring Tiger Beer’s endorser Bamboo. The benefit concert aimed to raise funds for sari-sari stores impacted by the pandemic to bounce back and recover their businesses during the crisis.

With the commitment from Tiger Beer, a total donation of Php 557,700 was raised during the online concert, and will be going to Hapinoy, a social enterprise supporting sari-sari store owners. Funds raised from “Stronger than Ever” will be used to help support the sari-sari stores in the Hapinoy network that have been badly affected by the current crisis. Sari-sari stores will be provided with ReStart puhunan, Covid safety merchandise, training, mentorship and community membership as well as a possible cashless system to engage in e-loading and bills payment.

“Stronger Than Ever” called on Filipinos to band together under the shared spirit of bayanihan to help uplift small businesses. Inspired by the song “Here I Am” that was co-created by Tiger Beer and Bamboo, this campaign is a localized execution of a Global Tiger Beer initiative to #SupportOurStreets.

Embodying Tiger Beer’s line of “Uncage Your Tiger,” Bamboo performed his hit songs such as Truth, Ulan, Ikot ng Mundo, These Days, Light On, In This Life, Noypi, and Here I Am to the delight of his fans.

“This is the first time that we have partnered in this one of a kind effort and we are very thankful to Tiger Beer for choosing us as this will definitely help our cause to support our sari-sari store owners. Hapinoy provides education, linkages to capital, new business opportunities, technology enablement, and a peer network for sari-sari store owners called Samahang Hapinoy.” said Mark Ruiz, Co-Founder and President of Hapinoy.

In these unprecedented times, Tiger Beer believes that every Filipino has the potential to embrace change and take courage to unleash possibilities in the “New Normal.”