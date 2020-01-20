TikTok Partners with Southeast Asia’s Leading Video-on-Demand Entertainment Service, iflix

  • Collaboration sees iflix including the most memorable TikTok moments within iflix Snacks, iflix’s category for short-form content.
  • The first-of-its-kind partnership enables TikTok to reach audiences in 13 countries on an OTT platform.
  • iflix users now can enjoy short videos from various categories including travel, comedy, pets, sports, and lifestyle, with more diverse content in the pipeline

To kick-off the new year, TikTok, the leading destination for short-form mobile video has partnered with iflix, Southeast Asia’s (SEA) leading video-on-demand entertainment service to bring short-form videos from a variety of categories to audiences in 13 countries across Asia.

This partnership brings TikTok’s extensive collection of the latest short-form viral videos from around the world to all iflix users on a dedicated ‘iflix and TikTok Present’ channel. On top of a wide range of original movies and series, iflix users can now access entertaining and genuine short-form content across a variety of categories including travel, comedy, pets, sports, and lifestyle, with more diverse content added regularly.

With short-form content rising in demand, today’s partnership with iflix couldn’t have come at a more opportune time as we look forward to serving millions of users with content that they desire and enjoy. This increasing trend is a precursor for consumer consumption habits all over the world, and more and more companies are beginning to leverage this as part of their content strategy.” said Cheah Sheau Mei, User and Content Operations Manager, TikTok Malaysia.

The short-form mobile video platform, TikTok, intends to increase awareness and exposure of its app’s offerings through their top video compilations featured on iflix as a start, with a variety of different programs lined up for the rest of the year.

iflix’s partnership with the world’s preeminent short-form video platform is another step forward in the company’s enterprising content strategy that reveres experimentation.

There’s no denying the popularity TikTok has on the user-generated content space, for both creators and consumers, especially amongst the coveted millennial and Gen-z demo. With the addition of their curated short-form video collections in our Snacks library, iflix affirms its commitment to delivering even more on-trend formats for the benefit of our users,” added Mark Francis, iflix Chief Content Officer.

Don’t want to miss out on the best TikTok videos in 2020? Download or start the TikTok app now to enjoy the best short-form mobile videos that the platform has to offer.

TikTok is available in over 150 countries and regions in 75 languages. Download the TikTok app via iOS or Google Play.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

