‘Tis The Season To Feel Good Again With Pancake House’s New Classic Pan Chicken Holiday Bucket

With the festivities right around the corner, adding more feel-good experiences into the year’s book-end can do wonders in recharging us for the new year to come.

Pancake House once again reminds us that that ‘tis the season to feel good again, as it launches its newest bundle fit for celebrations, the Classic Pan Chicken Holiday Bucket.

Now available in all Pancake House stores nationwide, each bundle is good for 4-6 people. For as low as P167 per person, a special set of the Classic Pan Chicken Holiday Bucket comes with 6 pieces of crispy Classic Pan Chicken, a choice of either 2 large spaghetti with meatball sauce or 6 servings of rice, a combination of 6 delicious side dishes with a choice of Mashed Potato with gravy or coleslaw, and a 1.5 Liter bottle of Coke.

Starting at P499, the bundle also comes with an ala carte option, perfect for Classic Pan Chicken fans looking to indulge in this well-loved classic.

“Our pan chicken is undoubtedly a crowd favorite because of the unique comfort it brings. As we mark the end of the year, we wanted to elevate the experiences that this signature classic brings,” shares Pancake House Senior Marketing Manager, Cherry Hernandez.

“Through the new Classic Pan Chicken Holiday Bucket, we allow our customers to celebrate the spirit of the season, by sharing and passing-on these feel-good experiences with their loved ones”, she adds.

Grab this new offering in your nearest Pancake House store, or have this bundle delivered straight to your home or office.