To-Dos in Araneta City this long Christmas weekend

Are you spending Christmas in Metro Manila? Join us at Araneta City, and let us fill you up with the warmth of the Yuletide season for the long weekend ahead.

We have listed down below all the fun and exciting holiday activities in the City of Firsts where you can safely participate:

Extended Photography Contest

Amateur and professional photographers who love taking Christmas snaps now have more time to catch up with the ongoing photography contest of Araneta City.

Go for a photo-walk tour at the City of Firsts and capture all the joyful moments you can find in different Christmas attractions. Share your photos on Facebook and Instagram with a caption of your experience!

Submission of entries is up to Christmas Day, December 25.

Christmas Masses

Christmas Day shoppers and diners at Araneta City may join the mall masses – Gateway Mall chapel at 6 pm, Ali Mall chapel at 12:30 pm, and Farmers Plaza Chapel at 5pm.

Strict social distancing and health precautionary measures are in effect in Araneta City chapels.

Outdoor Dining

The Times Square Food Park remains open the whole Christmas weekend to give an al fresco feel under the warmth of a Giant Christmas Tree. Choose from a wide variety of holiday street foods and cuisines as you share countless memorable experiences with your friends.

Open hours will be shortened on December 24 and 25 from 3pm to 9pm only.

On December 26 and 27, diners will be serenaded by the music of budding artists JC Laborte and Jay Musngi.

For more al fresco dining options, the Pop-up Night will continue to serve on December 25 and 26 along Malvar St. (Manhattan Row) from 5pm to 11pm. There still will be various grilled food choices and smoky barbecues ready to satisfy your cravings.

Grand Fireworks Display

Catch the amazing fireworks display at the Times Square Food Park on December 25 and 26 at 7 pm.

This can also be viewed in different locations in Araneta City as the fireworks will brighten up the city sky.

Grand Clearance Sale

Get discounts on numerous great finds on any Araneta City store from December 25, 2020, to January 17, 2021.

Stores in Gateway Mall, Ali Mall, and Farmers Plaza will be giving as much as 70% off on select items as Christmas gift to all shoppers and mall-goers.

Season Promos

Spend the Christmas weekend at Araneta City and get a chance to win exciting gift items. For a minimum of P1,000 single-receipt purchase from any Araneta City establishment, one gets a chance to bring home City of Firsts merchandise items or a brand-new iPad Air through the Scratch to Win promo. Read here for more details. https://aranetacity.com/news/article/get-exclusive-araneta-city-christmas-gifts-with-the-scratch-to-win-promo.

Also, inch your way closer to winning at the Joyful Treats at the City of Firsts raffle promo, as entries are doubled when one purchases and presents receipts at designated redemption booths from December 24, 2020 to January 3, 2021, and from January 15 to 30, 2021. Click here for more details. https://aranetacity.com/news/article/Double-the-chances-at-the-Joyful-Treats-at-the-City-of-Firsts-raffle-promo.

Hype Free Ride

On December 26, Hype – a mobility company service – will be giving free car rides to commuters and customers of Farmers Plaza from 12pm to 7pm.

Hype cars will be available at the Roxas St. entrance of Farmers Plaza, and will accept rides to any point of destination within Metro Manila.

Celebrate Christmas with comfort and joys at the City of Firsts.

#TuloyPaRinSaAraneta #ComfortandJoys #CityOfFirsts