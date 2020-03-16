Tom Hanks on treacherous waters in the first “Greyhound” trailer

The only thing more dangerous than the front lines was the fight to get there. Watch the first international trailer of Columbia Pictures’ new action thriller Greyhound (in Philippine cinemas this June).

In a thrilling story inspired by actual events, from a screenplay by and starring Tom Hanks, a first-time captain leads a convoy of allied ships carrying thousands of soldiers across the treacherous waters of the “Black Pit” in the Atlantic to the front lines of WW2. With no air cover protection for 5 days, the captain and his convoy must battle the surrounding enemy Nazi U-boats in order to give the allies a chance to win the war.

Greyhound is directed by Aaron Schneider, screenplay by Tom Hanks based on the novel “The Good Shepherd” by C. S. Forester. Produced by Gary Goetzman.

The film stars Tom Hanks, Stephen Graham, Rob Morgan and Elisabeth Shue.

Greyhound is distributed by Columbia Pictures, local office of Sony Pictures Releasing International.

