Travel Predictions for the Year of the Rat By Emirates in Partnership with Way Fengshui Group

This Chinese New Year, travellers can look forward to enhancing their travel luck as they plan for their vacations in 2020 with Fengshui travel predictions for the Year of the Rat: travel tips and auspicious travel months and more revealed.

To help celebrants maximize their chances for a prosperous year ahead, Emirates partnered with Way Fengshui Group, Singapore’s first private limited fengshui firm to curate a series of fun travel predictions based on the 12 Chinese Zodiacs for the Year of the Rat.

Grand Master Tan Khoon Yong’s predictions range from lucky places to visit, best period to travel, to best activity on flight and travel partners to help travellers boost their travel luck in the coming year. According to the predictions, the months of April, September and November are the most auspicious months for travel for all Chinese zodiacs. However, those born in the year of the Rat and Horse are advised to take extra precaution to ensure a risk-free and smooth journey.

More details for predictions for each Chinese zodiac can be found below:

Rat (1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020)

Lucky destinations: Japan, Korea, New York, Ukraine

Lucky number: 2 ( Lucky row number can be Row 2, or any row number that ends with 2 (i.e. Rows 12, 22, 32, 42, 52, 62, etc.)

Lucky travel partner: Ox

Lucky colours: Grey and Brown

While 2020 might present some challenges, those born in the year of the Rat will enjoy opportunities to showcase your leadership skills and reap rewards in both career and wealth thanks to the lucky stars. When travelling, don’t forget to take extra precaution to ensure a risk-free and smooth journey. It is also recommended to make good use of your free time to improve yourself – for instance, you can consider reading a book about finance and wealth management to increase your knowledge in this area. When overseas, don’t forget to keep a lookout for a great business opportunity as well!

Ox (1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009)

Lucky destinations: Australia, Hong Kong, Turkey, USA, India

Lucky numbers: 6 and 10 ( Lucky row number can be Row 6 or Row 10, or any row number that ends with either 6 or 0 (i.e. Rows 16, 26, 36, 46, 56, 66, and 20, 30, 40 etc.)

Lucky travel partners: Snake and Rooster

Lucky colours: Red, Orange, White, and Gold

With the blessings of the lucky stars, this is a year of opportunity for those born in the Ox year. When travelling, make sure to interact with the people around you if they are chatty and interested in a conversation as you might benefit from these interactions. It is also important to ensure that your travel itinerary isn’t jam packed so you have some breathing room, otherwise you might tire yourself out during your trip!

Tiger (1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010)

Lucky destinations: Taiwan, Philippines, Brunei, Canada

Lucky numbers: 2 and 4 ( Lucky row number can be Rows 2 or 4, or any row number that ends with either 2 or 4 (i.e. Rows 12, 22, 32, 42, 52, 62, and 14, 24, 34, etc)

Lucky travel partners: Ox and Rabbit

Lucky colours: Grey, Brown, and Green

While 2020 may look like a tough year for those bornin the year of the Tiger, the lucky stars may present opportunities to head overseas for further studies or career development. When going on your next adventure, it is advised to take a nap during your flight as you’ll need all the energy you can muster to truly enjoy the trip! On Emirates, you can cosy up on your seat with the airline’s unique environmentally-friendly blankets made from recycled plastic bottles. Be it for work or leisure, make sure you do your finances properly when you are overseas as well – it might just save you from an awkward situation where you’ve left your extra cash at home!

Rabbit (1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011)

Lucky destinations: Indonesia, Spain, Chile, USA

Lucky number: 8 ( Lucky row number can be Row 8, or any row number that ends with 8 (i.e. Rows 18, 28, 38, 48, 58, etc.)

Lucky travel partner: Goat

Lucky colours: Grey and Brown

This year, love and opportunity is in the stars for you! Those born in the year of the Rabbit can expect more romance and benefactors in your life. When travelling, make sure to keep updating your social media handles and take as many photos as possible to improve your travel luck. Furthermore, be friendly and open to making friends when travelling as your potential life partner might even be waiting for you on foreign soils.

Dragon (1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012)

Lucky destinations: China, Indonesia, France, Peru

Lucky number: 10 ( Lucky row number can be Row 10, or any row number that ends with 0 (i.e. Rows 20, 30, 40, 50, etc.)

Lucky travel partner: Rooster

Lucky colours: White and Gold

For those born in the year of the Dragon, don’t give up hope in the face of difficulties as you might make great strides in your career and wealth in the long term. Specifically, when you travel, don’t forget to do the necessary homework and read up on your holiday destination to make every day count. It is also advised to keep your loved ones updated on your location and status every now and then, so they aren’t unnecessarily worried about your whereabouts.

Snake (1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

Lucky destinations: USA, China, Russia, Australia

Lucky numbers: 2 and 10 ( Lucky row number can be Rows 2 or 10, or any row number that ends with either 2 or 0 (i.e. Rows 12, 22, 32, 42, 52, and 20, 30, 40, etc)

Lucky travel partners: Ox and Rooster

Lucky colours: Grey, Brown, White, and Gold

For those born in the year of the snake, 2020 is a year of smooth tidings in all aspects of life. When you travel, make sure you kick back and relax so you can give your mind some time to rest and enjoy the ambience! When wandering around new cities, go easy on the food and drinks as well. Remember, just because you are travelling, doesn’t mean you should overeat!

Horse (1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

Lucky destinations: China, Greece, Portugal, USA

Lucky numbers: 6 and 8 ( Lucky row number can be Rows 6 or 8, or any row number that ends with either 6 or 8 (i.e. Rows 16, 26, 36, 46, 56, and 18, 28, 38, etc)

Lucky travel partners: Snake and Goat

Lucky colours: Red, Orange, Grey, and Brown

When enroute to destination, spend time watching movies – perhaps something light-hearted and comedic to help improve your mood! Travellers can select from up to 4,500 channels on Emirates’ award winning entertainment system, ice. Furthermore, when overseas, it would also be prudent to pay extra attention to your valuables, as losing your wallet/purse could be extremely troublesome.

Goat (1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

Lucky destinations: Brunei, China, Italy, Malaysia

Lucky numbers: 4 and 8 ( Lucky row number can be Rows 4 or 8, or any row number that ends with either 4 or 8 (i.e. Rows 14, 24, 34, 44, 54, and 18, 28, 38, etc)

Lucky travel partners: Rabbit and Goat

Lucky colours: Green, Grey, and Brown

Lucky stars gather and shine bright for you this year, taking your career, wealth, and relationships to unsurpassed heights! When travelling, make use of the in-flight facilities and order a refreshing drink or listen to some music to calm your overworked mind. With the Emirates App, flyers can even curate their very own playlist of their top movies and songs, while sipping on their favourite spirits simultaneously. However, when overseas, be kind as your friendly demeanour will help attract benefactors. So don’t be shy about saying hi!

Monkey (1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

Lucky destinations: Indonesia, China, Japan, Romania

Lucky number: 6 ( Lucky row number can be Row 6, or any row number that ends with 6 (i.e. Rows 16, 26, 36, 46, 56, 66, etc.)

Lucky travel partner: Snake

Lucky colours: Red, Orange

For those born in the year of the Monkey, remember to rely on your strength to do well! Bring along a fiction novel and immerse yourself in a world of your own creation during your travels. As a stranger in a new country, it is also important to remain alert and aware so you aren’t duped by any overseas sellers. To better prepare yourself, it would be good to understand the general price of items beforehand to help you identify and avoid being overcharged!

Rooster (1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

Lucky destinations: Poland, China, USA, Australia, Philippines

Lucky numbers: 2 and 6 ( Lucky row number can be Rows 2 or 6, or any row number that ends with either 2 or 6 (i.e. Rows 12, 22, 32, 42, 52, and 16, 26, 36, etc.)

Lucky travel partners: Ox and Snake

Lucky colours: Grey, Brown, Red, Orange

2020 will be an outstanding and worry-free year for you! When travelling via air, make use of the inflight entertainment system and play some video games to keep yourself in a jovial mood for your holiday. Travellers can enjoy some classics such as Monopoly and newer smartphone games such as 2048 when flying via Emirates. If you’re buying souvenirs from your travels, do your best to account for all the benefactors in your life too. They will be delighted to receive a gift from you!

Dog (1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

Lucky destinations: Indonesia, India, Hungary, Brazil

Lucky number: 4 ( Lucky row number can be Row 4, or any row number that ends with 4 (i.e. Rows 14, 24, 34, 44, 54, 64, etc.)

Lucky travel partner: Rabbit

Lucky colour: Green

2020 is a fruitful year for those born in the year of the Dog. Particularly when travelling, you should watch some movies or TV shows to keep your mind off things! Travellers are spoilt for choice when it comes to Emirates’ inflight entertainment system, ice, where they can even enjoy live TV and watch major sporting events on-the-go. It is also important to stop worrying too much about the things that are yet to come. When exploring in the city, always remember traffic rules and pay special attention to oncoming traffic when crossing the road.

Pig (1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

Lucky destinations: Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Thailand, Switzerland

Lucky numbers: 4 and 8 ( Lucky row number can be Rows 4 or 8, or any row number that ends with either 4 or 8 (i.e. Rows 14, 24, 34, 44, 54, and 18, 28, 38, etc.)

Lucky travel partners: Rabbit and Goat

Lucky colours: Green, Grey, Brown

This year presents both challenges and opportunities for those born in the year of the Pig. For travellers, make sure you keep yourself warm and take a nap during your flight! You can use the airline’s environmentally-friendly blankets made from recycled plastic bottles when flying long-haul too. Additionally, it is recommended to keep yourself hydrated and come prepared with some general medicines and vitamin tablets to keep up good health and immunity during your vacation.

Note: