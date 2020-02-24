UKEAS Study World UK Education Fair Postponed to March

The UKEAS Study World UK Education Fair, originally set for the 18th of January 2020, has been rescheduled for the March 21, 2020, due to the Taal Volcano explosion. It will be held at the same venue at Shangri-La Hotel Makati, where UKEAS Philippines and the British Embassy are still intent on providing Filipino students with the opportunity to attain higher education at leading universities in the United Kingdom.

“The British Embassy Manila, UKEAS, and the British Council have partnered together to make education in the United Kingdom more accessible to Filipinos,” says the United Kingdom’s Director of Trade & Investment, Richard Colley. “The institutions of the UK are among the best in the globe, and it is our pleasure to share opportunities and values of education as we become more globalised.”

What is Study World UK?

Representatives from United Kingdom’s top universities will be present during March’s Study World UK to accommodate student queries on post-graduate studies overseas, host workshops, and give keynote speeches. Participants in these activities will obtain information necessary to pursue an education in the UK, including visa application and interview opportunities.

“The Embassy has prepared a host of events for the Study World UK Education Fair,” continues Colley. “This will afford Filipino students a look at the spectrum of UK education. It is our belief that partnership between our countries will improve joint opportunities for students and faculty alike.”

Participating universities include:

Birmingham City University

HULT International Business School – London

Kaplan – University of Liverpool

Nottingham Trent University

QA Higher Education Solent University Ulster University London University of Roehampton

University of Leeds

University of South Wales

Coventry University

INTO Global

Anglia Ruskin University

University of Sunderland

Henley Business School

Leeds Beckett University

Chartered Institute for Securities and Investments (CISI) Philippines

In addition, the Study World UK Education Fair will also host a series of workshops:

12:15-12:30 PM Opening Remarks from the British Embassy

Opening Remarks from the British Embassy 12:40-1:25 PM UK Visas: Tier 4 Student Visa and 2-Year Work Visa

UK Visas: Tier 4 Student Visa and 2-Year Work Visa 1:35-2:20 PM Studying Abroad: Application to Graduation with UKEAS Alumni Panel

Studying Abroad: Application to Graduation with UKEAS Alumni Panel 2:30-3:15 PM Chevening Scholarships: Developing Future Filipino Leaders

Chevening Scholarships: Developing Future Filipino Leaders 3:25-4:00 PM Digital Career in Business by Birmingham City University

Digital Career in Business by Birmingham City University 4:10-4:50 PM ELTS Writing Tips & Techniques by the British Council

ELTS Writing Tips & Techniques by the British Council 5:00-5:30 PM QA Higher Education: Career Opportunities in the 21st Century

How has Study World Affected the Lives of Students in the Philippines?

In addition to helping students gain entry to universities, the British Embassy will deliver a session on applying for a Tier-4 Student Visa and the new 2-year post-study work visa for international students. These programs have allowed UKEAS to help countless students attain their dreams of studying in the UK, including personality Divine Lee.

“I heard about UKEAS through a good friend,” shares Divine Lee. “UKEAS facilitated all my requirements and helped me find the best school in the United Kingdom for my masters.”

Register Now!

Do not miss the opportunity of a lifetime to study abroad with UKEAS’ Study World UK Education Fair on March 21, Saturday at Shangri-La Hotel Makati Isabella Ballroom.

“The British Embassy is really pleased to once again be working with UKEAS. The UK has a world-class education offering, and our higher education institutions are amongst the most renowned and prestigious in the world,” adds Richard Colley. “UKEAS’ Study World makes studying in the UK accessible to many Filipinos who aspire to broaden their horizons through learning at our prestigious universities.”

Education is great! Register now at https://www.ukeas.ph/ registration/ to begin your journey to study overseas. #YouCanWithUKEAS!