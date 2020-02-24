UKEAS Study World UK Education Fair Postponed to March

0 comment

The UKEAS Study World UK Education Fair, originally set for the 18th of January 2020, has been rescheduled for the March 21, 2020, due to the Taal Volcano explosion. It will be held at the same venue at Shangri-La Hotel Makati, where UKEAS Philippines and the British Embassy are still intent on providing Filipino students with the opportunity to attain higher education at leading universities in the United Kingdom.

The British Embassy Manila, UKEAS, and the British Council have partnered together to make education in the United Kingdom more accessible to Filipinos,” says the United Kingdom’s Director of Trade & Investment, Richard Colley. “The institutions of the UK are among the best in the globe, and it is our pleasure to share opportunities and values of education as we become more globalised.”

What is Study World UK?
Representatives from United Kingdom’s top universities will be present during March’s Study World UK to accommodate student queries on post-graduate studies overseas, host workshops, and give keynote speeches. Participants in these activities will obtain information necessary to pursue an education in the UK, including visa application and interview opportunities.

The Embassy has prepared a host of events for the Study World UK Education Fair,” continues Colley. “This will afford Filipino students a look at the spectrum of UK education. It is our belief that partnership between our countries will improve joint opportunities for students and faculty alike.”

Participating universities include:

  • Birmingham City University
  • HULT International Business School – London
  • Kaplan – University of Liverpool
  • Nottingham Trent University
  • QA Higher Education
    • Solent University
    • Ulster University London
    • University of Roehampton
  • University of Leeds
  • University of South Wales
  • Coventry University
  • INTO Global
  • Anglia Ruskin University
  • University of Sunderland
  • Henley Business School
  • Leeds Beckett University
  • Chartered Institute for Securities and Investments (CISI) Philippines

In addition, the Study World UK Education Fair will also host a series of workshops:

  • 12:15-12:30 PM Opening Remarks from the British Embassy
  • 12:40-1:25 PM UK Visas: Tier 4 Student Visa and 2-Year Work Visa
  • 1:35-2:20 PM Studying Abroad: Application to Graduation with UKEAS Alumni Panel
  • 2:30-3:15 PM Chevening Scholarships: Developing Future Filipino Leaders
  • 3:25-4:00 PM Digital Career in Business by Birmingham City University
  • 4:10-4:50 PM ELTS Writing Tips & Techniques by the British Council
  • 5:00-5:30 PM  QA Higher Education: Career Opportunities in the 21st Century

How has Study World Affected the Lives of Students in the Philippines?
In addition to helping students gain entry to universities, the British Embassy will deliver a session on applying for a Tier-4 Student Visa and the new 2-year post-study work visa for international students. These programs have allowed UKEAS to help countless students attain their dreams of studying in the UK, including personality Divine Lee.

I heard about UKEAS through a good friend,” shares Divine Lee. “UKEAS facilitated all my requirements and helped me find the best school in the United Kingdom for my masters.”

Register Now!                                  

Do not miss the opportunity of a lifetime to study abroad with UKEAS’ Study World UK Education Fair on March 21, Saturday at Shangri-La Hotel Makati Isabella Ballroom.

The British Embassy is really pleased to once again be working with UKEAS. The UK has a world-class education offering, and our higher education institutions are amongst the most renowned and prestigious in the world,” adds Richard Colley. “UKEAS’ Study World makes studying in the UK accessible to many Filipinos who aspire to broaden their horizons through learning at our prestigious universities.

Education is great! Register now at https://www.ukeas.ph/registration/ to begin your journey to study overseas. #YouCanWithUKEAS!

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Now Open and Ahead of the Curve: Carlton Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit

Team Orange 0 comments
The wait is over. Doors at Carlton Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit are open – and they reveal a genuinely distinctive hotel experience in Thailand’s capital city. The difference emerges straight away…

OYO sets up fund to assist Southeast Asia partners affected by COVID-19

Team Orange 0 comments Advocacies
Southeast Asia’s largest hotel chain allocates US$200,000 for COVID-19 aid  Marks the 2nd fund by OYO in Asia following the setting up of a dedicated 1mn+ RMB in China. OYO in…

“No Time To Die” Official Theme Song by Billie Eilish Out Now

Team Orange 0 comments Movies
The official theme song to the 25th James Bond film No Time To Die has been released. The song is written and performed by Billie Eilish, produced by her brother…

End February with a bang with unli pizza and wings at Yellow Cab

Team Orange 0 comments Food & Beverage
February has gone by so quickly and Yellow Cab is ready to cap it off on a high! On February 28, get ready to have your bellies filled and your…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone