UNIQLO Introduces Its Latest EZY Ankle Pants Collection With Its 2Way Stretch Fabric and New Silhouettes

Japanese global apparel retailer, UNIQLO, updates its EZY Ankle Pants lineup that features comfortable, elastic fabric in sleek style and colors that can be worn with ease on any occasion.

In line with UNIQLO’s commitment to continuously innovate its LifeWear pieces, the latest EZY Ankle Pants has a 2-Way stretch fabric that stretches vertically and horizontally for ultimate comfort and fit. It also has a front open design and waist with hidden rubbers, belt loops and drawcords. These pants are updated to a clean and flattering trouser-look that can be styled from day to night along with other key LifeWear pieces.

For Work Wear

Pair your UNIQLO’s EZY Ankle Pants (2Way Stretch) with UNIQLO’s EFC Oversized LS Shirt and U Crew Neck SS T-shirt to elevate your style at work. This easy-care pants is made of wool-like material and improved with two-way stitch for a more comfortable fit and trendy modern look.

For Casual Days

Featuring a flared silhouette for a more flattering look, UNIQLO’s EZY Flared Ankle Pants (2Way Stretch) can be matched easily with Uniqlo Rayon Long Sleeve Blouse and U Crew Neck Shirt for the casual weekends. The EZY Flared Ankle Pants is wrinkle-resistant for easy care, even after washing.

For After Hours

Wear your EZY Ankle Pants (2Way Stretch) with Packaged Dry Color Crew Neck Shirt, Linen Blended V Neck Cardigan, and Supima Cotton Crew Neck LS Sweater for a cool relaxed fit, in style and comfort for anytime of the day.

The latest lineup of UNIQLO EZY Ankle Pants is available in all UNIQLO stores nationwide at PHP 1490.