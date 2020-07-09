UNIQLO Sets to Open its Online Store with an Online Event on July 16

Japanese global apparel retailer, UNIQLO, announces today that its online store will officially launch on July 16, 2020. The online store will be available both in the UNIQLO website and in its mobile application.

The launch will be accompanied by an online live event through UNIQLO’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/UNIQLO.PH/) on the said date. “We are excited to finally launch our online store in the Philippines. Our online store enables us to convey our brand’s commitment to improve the lives of our customers through our LifeWear and service. We’re inviting everyone to check out our digital live event on July 16 to see our online store’s offerings and features,” says Masayoshi Nakamura, COO, UNIQLO Philippines.

Apart from the usual register and login, wish list, and shopping cart, the official online store launch will feature services aimed to enhance the enjoyment and convenience of the UNIQLO shopping experience.

Extended Sizes

In keeping with the brand’s philosophy of clothing made for all, customers can now purchase selected LifeWear items in XS to 3XL sizes.

Nationwide Delivery

The online store will offer nationwide delivery. Shipping fee is free of charge for a minimum single purchase of Php 2,500.

Search for Stock using the Mobile App

The Scan Feature will be exclusive in the UNIQLO mobile application. Customers can scan the barcode found on the item’s tag, to see product availability online and other stores. This serves as a self-service inventory-check.

Click & Collect Option

Shop anytime and anywhere as customers can now have the option to either receive their purchases through home delivery or collect it in store. By choosing the Click & Collect option, online purchases can be picked up at any UNIQLO store of choice, after receiving the email confirmation with the date of pickup.

After receiving the email confirmation with the date of pickup, customers can proceed to collect the purchased items at the chosen store and try the items and return or exchange them instantly. Schedule of pickup will range from two (2) to seven (7) days depending on the customer’s location. There is no minimum purchase for Click & Collect option.

Note: Fitting room and item exchange guidelines may vary depending on the LGU regulations.

Pay In Store Option

Customers in the store have the option to shop for their items online and pay for it in the store using credit card. Once the customer has transacted the payment in store, there is an option to have it delivered to the preferred address or pick up the items at the store of their choice.

The online store will offer a complete lineup of LifeWear items for men, women, kids, and babies to bring LifeWear apparel accessible to more customers—strengthening the brand’s philosophy of providing clothes to make lives better for everyone.