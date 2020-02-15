Universal Records’ Spotify sensation Kyle Juliano drops emotional new ballad “Siguro”

0 comment

Following the release of “Unmasked,” a collection of his well-beloved covers, Universal RecordsSpotify Sensation Kyle Juliano is back to serenade fans with all-new original music in his comeback single “Siguro.”

The emotional ballad, co-written by the singer-songwriter himself, is about putting faith into one’s partner, in the hopes of keeping a good relationship. With its vulnerability and hopeful message, fans of the singer-songwriter will surely have another track to get them through whatever they are going through.

