UP screens Imelda Marcos documentary ‘The Kingmaker’ on January 29

0 comment

Due to popular demand for more screenings of the critically acclaimed documentary film “The Kingmaker”, the University of the Philippines Film Center, Dakila and Active Vista will mount an on-campus screening at Cine Adarna on Wednesday, January 29, at 7:00 p.m. The UP screening coincides with the 50th anniversary of the First Quarter Storm, the 1970 student leaders protest against the government of Ferdinand Marcos that prompted the declaration of Martial Law in 1972.

A gala screening will be held at the Cultural Center of the Philippines on January 29 as well.

The documentary by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker and photographer Lauren Greenfield centers on former first lady Imelda Marcos, the wife of the dictator Ferdinand Marcos whose regime was stained with atrocities including human rights violations, disappearance of political dissidents, and widespread corruption.

“The Kingmaker” highlights Imelda’s confident rewriting of the Marcos family’s disturbing legacy with a narrative of a matriarch’s extravagant love for her country.

Beginning in 2014, Greenfield conducted interviews and filmed verité footage with Imelda Marcos herself, chronicling her present-day effort to restore the family to power in the Philippines, as well as filmed Bongbong Marcos’ 2016 vice-presidential campaign.

During the same period, Greenfield also talked to victims of the Marcos regime, from former Martial Law detainees to an elder Calauit resident who had been evicted from the island to make way for the Marcos’ private menagerie.

The 100-minute documentary had its world premiere at the 2019 Venice Film Festival, followed by screenings at the 2019 Telluride, Toronto, and London Film Festivals—the first documentary film to be invited to all four of these top festivals. “The Kingmaker” has since garnered a Writers Guild Nomination, three Critics’ Choice Nominations, as well as the Critics’ Choice honor for the “Most Compelling Living Subject of a Documentary.”

The screening will begin at 7:00 pm, followed by a panel discussion. Get tickets for Philippine premiere of “The Kingmaker” at http://bit.ly/TicketsKINGMAKER or purchase them directly at the UP Film Center Ticket Booth on the screening date for P200.00.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

“Sonic The Hedgehog” Races to Philippine Cinemas This February

Team Orange 0 comments
The global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega crosses over to the big screen this February 19 with Paramount Pictures’ Sonic the Hedgehog, the live-action adventure comedy that centers on the…

#BabalikKaRin: Del Pilar Academy Celebrates 70th Founding Anniversary and 68th Grand Alumni Homecoming this February 2020

Team Orange 0 comments Education
Del Pilar Academy, one of the leading and established educational institutions in the Province of Cavite, specifically in Imus, will be holding its 70th Founding Anniversary along with its 68th…

Newest family drama “Love Thy Woman” premieres on ABS-CBN this February 10

Team Orange 0 comments Events
Two families will fight for love in the newest family drama starring Xian Lim, Yam Concepcion, and Kim Chiu in “Love Thy Woman,” which premieres on ABS-CBN this February 10…

Sarah Brightman HYMN IN CONCERT – World Tour 2020 Manila

Team Orange 0 comments Concerts
For the first time in more than 15 years, the world’s most successful and best selling soprano Sarah Brightman will bring her Sarah Brightman – HYMN in Concert – World…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone