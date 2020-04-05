URC donates BOPP packaging films to hospitals

With the depletion of supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE) amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Universal Robina Corporation (URC) has donated Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) films to hospitals, to serve as barriers between patients and healthcare workers.

Primarily used for packaging consumer products, the BOPP films are manufactured through a stringent process, facilitated by URC’s packaging division in Batangas.

“It was Dr. Maria Julieta Germar of the Philippine General Hospital’s Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology who informed us of their department’s dire need for protective equipment,” shared Ramon Agustines, URC packaging division general manager.

According to Dr. Germar, the donated BOPP films are currently used by PGH Obstetrics and Gynecology department as a protective barrier at their triage, examination area, diagnostic area, and operating room.

URC has also donated BOPP film rolls to the Philippine Heart Center and Batangas Municipal Health office.

This safeguard is not just for hospitals. URC has also donated film rolls to Robinsons Bank to serve as an additional protection for its front liners and clients.

“The film provides an added safety measure for both our employees and clients,” said Janette Abad Santos, Robinsons Bank’s VP for marketing. “This helps ensure that we can continue serving our customers’ banking needs.”

This initiative is part of URC’s ongoing efforts to help the community, apart from its donation of URC products thru the Gokongwei Brother’s Foundation. According to URC President and CEO Irwin Lee, “We will do our best to help our communities during this difficult time, not only through keeping our products available for the people we serve, but also with initiatives from other parts of our value chain.”

URC plans to donate more BOPP films to other hospitals, doing its part in heeding the global call to flatten the curve.

URC is the manufacturer of well-loved Pinoy products such as Great Taste Coffee, Magic Crackers, C2 Green Tea, Nova Multi-Gain Snacks, Robina Farms meats & eggs, and Baker John breads.