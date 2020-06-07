vivo invites people to explore passions with “Take Back the Night” campaign for V19 & V19 Neo

0 comment

A lot has changed since quarantine measures were put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19. Nowadays, homes are no longer just for relaxation as it has become an extension of the workplace. The situation has changed how people perceive work-life balance, with some learning new skills to be more productive at work and adapt to the new normal.

And while community lockdown restrictions are beginning to ease, the practice of social distancing and staying at home is one that is not expected to disappear any time soon.

But being stuck at home need not be all that bad. Despite adjusting to work-from-home set-ups and finding more worthwhile ways to spend quarantine time, the lockdown period has also presented an opportunity for people to re-explore their individuality and passions, especially at night.

And for those who seem to have temporarily lost the motivation to pursue passions due to restrictions, vivo begs to differ. For its latest campaign, the brand calls on people to take back the night—to take back their prime, passionate selves—regardless of the situation.

In the coming weeks, the leading global technology company is set to launch 2 new V series smartphones; the V19 and the V19 Neo. Each with features so advanced, they are deemed to be the ultimate tools for celebrating individuality and exploring passions at night.

A series of online events and activities will accompany the launch of the handsets, to help individuals discover new passions they can pursue—all while highlighting how the smartphones can be the best companions to take back and relish in the power of the night.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

GBF & URC face shields get seal of approval from hospitals

Team Orange 0 comments
The Gokongwei Brothers Foundation (GBF) and Universal Robina Corporation (URC) completed the distribution of over 100,000 reusable face shields to 33 hospitals, as the country ramped up its response to…

PLDT partners with Grab for rapid and convenient delivery of internet products

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
Two of the country’s industry leaders — PLDT Inc., the country’s leading telco and digital services provider, and Grab, Southeast Asia’s leading everyday superapp — have announced a groundbreaking partnership…

Jollibee reopens its doors for customers; sets the bar for quality standards for safety and cleanliness

Team Orange 0 comments Food & Beverage
As the world adapts to a “new normal” due to the global pandemic, the country’s number one fast food chain Jollibee has been gearing up to go the extra mile…

Pop singer Sassa Dagdag recorded her new song “Hulog Ni Bathala” while in lockdown

Team Orange 0 comments Music
Music indeed heals the soul as pop singer Sassa Dagdag finds herself creating new music and reflecting on what matters most in the new track “Hulog Ni Bathala” under PolyEast…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone