Vivo Y15, Y11 among best-selling budget phones

A decade ago, an P11,000 mobile phone could only offer calls, messaging, internet access, and basic photography. Today, for the same amount of cash, one would get a phone with plenty of features—case in point are Vivo’s best-selling Y-series’ handsets.

Vivo Y11

Far from being just a basic phone—with the second cheapest price tag (P5,999 SRP) on the list—the Y11 offers a smooth experience with its 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM, as well as AI-powered 13MP main and 2MP depth cameras—all powered by a 5000mAh battery. With these features, along with its Agate Red and Mineral Blue colorways, it’s no surprise that the Y11 is the best-selling Vivo phone in Shopee and Lazada.

Vivo Y91c

Available for only P4,999, the Y91c boasts of features and technology similar to more expensive phones. These include a performance-enhancing Octa-core processor, up to 256GB of storage, a 4030mAh battery, an AI Game Mode that prevents interruptions, and Face ID that unlocks the phone.

Vivo Y15

The Y15 delivers the smoothest performance among Y-series phones with its 4GB RAM. The P7,999 handset boasts of an AI triple camera—13MP main, 8MP super-wide-angle, and 2MP depth cameras. It also features an “Ultra Game Mode” which allows users to customize settings for each application to better their gaming experience. To top it all off, the Y15 comes in stunning Aqua Blue and Burgundy Red colorways.

Vivo Y91

As if having a handy device isn’t convenient enough, there has been a growing demand for smart assistants in mobile devices. For only P9,999, the Y91 comes with Vivo’s Jovi smart assistant, powered by 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM. It also has a rear fingerprint scanner, 8MP front camera with AI customized face beauty, and smart split screen that is perfect for the average multi-tasker.

Vivo Y19

The latest in Vivo’s Y series, the Y19 sports a 16MP main/2MP macro/8MP super-wide-angle triple camera set-up, boasting of superior, high-quality images. With a P10,999 price tag, the Y19 supports reverse charging, allowing the device to transform into a power bank, powering other gadgets with its 5000mAh battery.

