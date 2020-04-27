Waterparks release new “Telephone” Remix

0 comment

Pop rock band Waterparks is excited to share a collaboration on a new version of their song “Telephone”. The band has teamed up with producer Andrew Atwood for the project, now available for fans to stream here.

Andrew Atwood is a producer and musician from Austin, Texas, who currently works on the music podcast Dissect from Spotify Studios.

Telephone” was originally released with the band’s latest and widely successful album, ‘FANDOM.’, which premiered last year through Hopeless Records. Produced by Zakk Cervini (Poppy, Yungblud, nothing, nowhere.), FANDOM is an adventurous, exciting collection of songs that show lead singer Awsten Knight as a multi-dimensional artist with a lot to say and reflect on.

Speaking to the themes of the album, Awsten shares, “We talked about music culture and fandom culture, how those things affect me, where I am mentally, and even a little bit about those relationships. A lot of the stuff that is more ‘heartbreak’ centered is coming from a more confident place than a self-pitying view. That’s why this is my favorite stuff we’ve done.

Aside from releasing new music, Waterparks singer Awsten Knight has been working on a podcast in collaboration with Travis Riddle (of nothing). Awsten + Travis’ Slumber Party is a podcast co-hosted by Awsten and Travis wherein they lovingly read and review sweet bedtime stories in the form of Waterparks fan-fiction. Fans can check out new episodes released weekly and support the podcast here: patreon.com/slumberpartypodcast.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

TVPLUS’ KBO features 2019 MMFF movies starring Vice Ganda, Anne Curtis, Vic Sotto, and Coco Martin this May

Team Orange 0 comments
TVplus viewers will soon be able to catch the hit 2019 MMFF movies of Vice Ganda and Anne Curtis-Smith, Vic Sotto, and Coco Martin this May. Anne Curtis and Vice…

Epson named number one projector brand in the Philippines and worldwide for 19 consecutive years

Team Orange 0 comments Events
Epson has been named the number one projector brand in the Philippines and SE Asia, as well as worldwide by Futuresource Consulting, having held the leadership position for 19 consecutive…

AirAsia | Keeping flying safe in ‘new normal’ environment

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
Your health and safety is always our top priority. As we prepare to return to the skies, you have our commitment that now, more than ever, this remains true…. AirAsia…

Ogie Alcasid and Regine Velasquez to hold Online Fundraising Concert for CBN Asia

Team Orange 0 comments Advocacies
Ultimate singer-songwriter, Ogie Alcasid, and his wife, Asia’s songbird, Regine Velasquez-Alcasid, are set to perform live for a night filled with music and sharing of stories of hope at CBN…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone